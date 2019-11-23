WATERTOWN -- Ashley N. Childs, 25, 620 Gotham St., was arrested Saturday morning after police allege she fell asleep in her unlocked car with a baby in the back seat.
It appears Ms. Childs was arrested outside her home at around 2:40 a.m., according to a police report. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after she knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical welfare of a baby born roughly two months ago.
Allegedly falling asleep with the baby in the back seat and car unlocked, Ms. Childs was visibly impaired and admitted to taking Ambian, the report said. She was slurring her speech, had poor motor function and was the sole care-giver to the baby at the time.
Ms. Childs was taken to jail and released with an appearance ticket to city court.
WATERTOWN -- Michael A. Robinson, 31, 4488 Old State Rd., Carthage, was arrested Friday afternoon after police allege he attempted to flee a traffic stop on foot.
City police stopped Mr. Robinson on Mill Street at around 4:30 p.m. He was charged with operating his vehicle without insurance or inspection, a suspended registration and two license plate violations. Mr. Robinson prevented an officer from making an arrest by attempting to flee the scene on foot. He also flailed his arms and legs around on the ground while ignoring orders to present his hands for handcuffing, a police report said. He would go on to be charged with resisting arrest.
Mr. Robinson was transported to jail where he was held on an unrelated parole warrant violation.
Seems a bit harsh.
