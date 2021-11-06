GREAT BEND — A local favorite bar and restaurant, The Whistle Stop Tavern, was badly damaged by fire on Saturday evening.
Firefighters received the call at about 5:52 p.m. according to Great Bend Fire Chief Mark Pomerville, who led the effort to minimize damage to the business at 33926 Route 3.
“When we arrived, there was smoke pouring out from under the roof and the fire was fully involved on the kitchen end of the building,” Chief Pomerville said.
A number of patrons in both the restaurant and bar, as well as staff throughout the business, evacuated safely before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
An interior approach to the blaze allowed fire crews to knock it down, preventing it from taking over the entire structure.
Although the kitchen area was a complete loss, the bar and dining room suffered only smoke and water damage, the chief said.
The siding on the next door neighbor’s house less than 20 feet away from the fire was badly damaged by the heat on the fire-facing wall where it had melted, curled and peeled off the building.
Chief Pomerville said investigators determined the fire was “electrical in nature.”
The two-alarm fire also received responses from volunteer fire departments including Felts Mills, Deferiet, Evans Mills, Carthage, West Carthage, Fort Drum and Black River, as well as the Carthage Area Rescue Squad. Three other fire departments — Pamelia, Natural Bridge and Castorland — covered the areas of those departments helping at the Whistle Stop.
Renovations had been done recently on the establishment, including new red siding.
The Whistle Stop has been a popular meeting place for area residents for decades. Although the business has changed owners and names over the years — it was known as Tom and Jerry’s for a long time — it returned to its original name a few years ago under new management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.