WATERTOWN — A portion of Bishop Street was shut down Tuesday after an underground gas line was damaged at about 11:30 a.m.
Jared Paventi, strategic communications manager for National Grid, said the company responded “quickly,” and that they secured the area and worked on repairs on the damaged line.
