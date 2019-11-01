CLAYTON — A portion of the riverwalk has collapsed after being bombarded by waves Thursday night and Friday morning.
The St. Lawrence River, already high, is surging up to two feet. Waves whipped by gusts that have led to gale warnings, are pounding into the shoreline. On Lake Ontario waves up to 22 feet have been reported.
On Thursday Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $60 million in funding to strengthen the shoreline of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Of that more than $3 million was allocated for the riverwalk.
The St. Lawrence River is surging today as heavy winds are whipping up waves. This is Clayton's riverwalk: pic.twitter.com/cW6BTMyg5n— NNY360 & Watertown Daily Times (@wdtnews) November 1, 2019
