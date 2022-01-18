WATERTOWN — The city Water Department has announced that the 200 block of East Main Street between Lillian and Addison streets will be closed Wednesday while officials work to repair a water main and water service.
The department will have a detour in place in addition to barricades and signage for the duration of the repair.
Motorists are encouraged to use a different route and use caution when encountering the work zones, if they must go through the area.
The East Main Street section will be closed to through traffic beginning at 8:30 a.m. Repairs are expected to be done by 4 p.m.
