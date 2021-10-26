WATERTOWN — The 900 block of Gotham St. between South Hamilton St. and Brainard St will be closed today due to sewer repairs.
Work will begin at around 8:15 a.m. and is expected to completed by 5 p.m. and will resume Thursday as well.
Local traffic will be accommodated, and public works crews will have work-zone traffic control devices to detour traffic throughout the project.
Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes; however, if motorists do need to go through the area, they should use extreme caution.
