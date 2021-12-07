WATERTOWN — The city of Watertown announced on Tuesday that the city’s Department of Public Works will be working on Gotham Street today, resulting in an area of the street to be reduced to one lane.
The work will be on Gotham between Thompson Boulevard and the city limits.
Public Works crews will install temporary barricades, signage, and have on-site flagmen throughout the project.
The city is encouraging motorists to use alternate routes, and to use “extreme caution” if they are in the area.
The work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.