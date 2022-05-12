WATERTOWN — The city Department of Public Works will be working on Ives Street beginning at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Ives Street from Harrison Drive to South Massey Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic. Barricades, signage and flaggers will be set up in the area.
The DPW is encouraging motorists to use alternate routes.
Work should be completed by 4 p.m.
