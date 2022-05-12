Portion of Sherman Street reduced to one lane today

A tangle of caution signs sits in a trailer. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city Department of Public Works will be working on Ives Street beginning at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Ives Street from Harrison Drive to South Massey Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic. Barricades, signage and flaggers will be set up in the area.

The DPW is encouraging motorists to use alternate routes.

Work should be completed by 4 p.m.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.