WATERTOWN — A portion of LeRay Street is set to be closed on Wednesday as crews from the water department perform main repairs.
City of Watertown Water distribution crews will be in the process of performing main repairs at 528 Leray St. The street will be closed from West Main Street to West Lynde Street, and the work is scheduled to be done at 4 p.m. The department says it will provide updates if this work will not be completed as planned.
