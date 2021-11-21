WATERTOWN — The 500 block of LeRay Street in Watertown will be closed on Monday to allow the city Department of Public Works to complete sewer repairs.
The repairs will begin Monday morning at about 7:30 a.m. and are expected to be completed by 10 a.m.
The DPW will have temporary barricades, signage and on-site flaggers for the duration of the project.
Drivers are encouraged to use different routes during the repair time and are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.
