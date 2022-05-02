WATERTOWN — Pearl Street is expected to be reduced to one lane while Department of Public Works crews work in front of 808 Pearl Street on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.
Crews will follow standard protocol to establish traffic control including installing temporary barricades and signs and having on-site flagmen throughout the project.
Motorists are also encouraged to use alternate routes, however if in the area motorists are urged to use caution when encountering work crews and zones.
Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.
