WATERTOWN — The 1300 block of Sherman Street between Iroquois Avenue West and Brook Drive will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Thursday as the city Department of Public Works removes a tree.
DPW crews will establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades and signage.
The city is encouraging motorists to use alternate routes and motorists should use caution when in the area.
The work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.