WATERTOWN — A portion of Sherman Street between Brook Drive and Iroquois Avenue West will be reduced to one lane today beginning at 8 a.m.
Public Works crews will follow standard traffic-control protocol, including installing temporary barricades, signage, and having flagmen on-site during the project.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes, and if in the area, motorists should use extreme caution.
Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.
