WATERTOWN — The City’s Department of Public Works has announced that it will be doing work in front of the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street on Tuesday beginning at 7:30 a.m.
The area will be reduced by one lane as Public Works crews will follow standard protocol that will establish traffic control including installing temporary barricades and signs, and having on-site flagmen throughout the duration of the projects.
The DPW is encouraging motorists to use alternate routes during construction. If motorists are in the area, they are urged to use caution.
Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.