WATERTOWN — State Street is closed from William to Winthrop Street, near the Adirondack Trailways bus station and Asian Market, after reports that a woman was struck by a bus.
Police have the area closed off with yellow caution tape and there is a heavy presence of police and fire personnel on the 500 block of State Street.
Fire responders were dispatched just before 3 p.m. to reports that a woman had been hit by a bus.
Caution tape surrounds a blue tarp on the sidewalk. Police are interviewing witnesses and an Adirondack Trailways bus is stopped near the tarp.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
