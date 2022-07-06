WATERTOWN — The City of Watertown’s Public Works Department announced on Wednesday that Thompson Boulevard between Gotham Street and Franklin Street will be closed on Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon to allow for the city to safely remove trees and brush along the roadway.
Crews will establish detour routes around the street, and the city is advising motorists to use alternate routes.
Those with questions about the project can call the city’s planning department at 315-785-7741.
