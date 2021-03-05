WATERTOWN — Two people were injured in a crash that sheared a telephone pole in half early Friday morning, resulting in the closure of a section of Holcomb Street.
At about 1:15 a.m., a 2020 Honda Accord was found in the 300 block of Holcomb Street with a man and a woman inside.
City police say the occupants were taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment. The extent of their injuries was unclear, and city police are still investigating the crash.
Several trucks from National Grid had the road closed Friday morning to fix the power lines, saying at about 9 a.m. that the road would reopen in a “few hours.”
