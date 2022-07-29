WATERTOWN — City public works crews will be doing sewer and road work next week, closing portions of city streets through Wednesday.
Sewer work will be done on Sterling Street between Gotham and Franklin streets from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The section of road will be closed to traffic.
Crews will also be repairing the roadway subbase in advance of paving on Vanduzee Street starting Monday. The work will be done between West Main Street and Lawrence Street from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Local traffic will be allowed for access to residences and businesses.
Crews will be setting up temporary barricades and signage and will have flaggers stationed in the work zones.
Motorists are being encouraged to use alternate routes.
