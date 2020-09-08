WATERTOWN — The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force was investigating a possible methamphetamine lab inside a GMC truck on Tuesday.
A hazardous materials team was on its way to the Italian-American Civic Association, 192 Bellew Ave., for what investigators think might be a mobile meth lab in the truck in its Bellew Avenue parking lot.
Investigators with the task force said the items seen inside were consistent with a meth lab, which included needles on the ground near the front door and items stacked on the front seat. The owner of the vehicle was cooperating with police and it was unclear if charges would be filed.
The investigation is ongoing.
