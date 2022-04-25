Potsdam man arrested on multiple sex charges

POTSDAM — A Potsdam man was arrested Friday for multiple sex offense charges.
Nicholas R. Cox, 23, was charged with third-degree criminal sex act, a class E felony, forcible touching, third-degree sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Cox allegedly had sexual contact with a female under the age of 17 on March 19 in Harrisville.
He was arraigned in Lewis County Court and released on his own recognizance.
