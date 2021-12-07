POTSDAM — The village Police Department is warning residents and businesses about fake $20 bills that are being given in sales transactions.
The department said on its Facebook page that counterfeit money has been an ongoing issue and they are communicating with their law enforcement partners in surrounding communities who have had similar complaints.
The department is saying that people are targeting high volume stores during busier times and are making small purchases to avoid attention.
Fast food restaurants and gas stations are asked to be vigilant.
Those who have encountered a fake bill are asked to call the Potsdam Police Department at 315-265-2121.
