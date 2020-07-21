The Thousand Island Land Trust will be extending the temporary closure of Potters Beach Preserve due to the continued development of COVID-19 case in Clayton and surrounding communities.
The Land Trust did not say when the popular beach, on Grindstone Island, will reopen.
The preserve, which includes trails and a sand beach, is also a popular spot for boaters to moor and swim. Last week Jefferson County officials said multiple people were potentially exposed to coronavirus during a gathering of boats off nearby Picton Island. The beach has been closed since.
The Land Trust will continue to monitor cases.
“TILT will be communicating directly with Jefferson County Public Health, along with state and local officials and authorities,” the agency stated. “TILT will continue to monitor this situation and provide an update once it is deemed safe to reopen. Please note, while this is an unprecedented situation, the health and safety of the River community is of the highest importance to TILT. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding.”
TILT will post updates on its social media pages and website, www.tiltlandtrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.