After closing the beach July 16 due to COVID-19 concerns, the Thousand Islands Land Trust (TILT) has made the decision to reopen Potters Beach Preserve on Grindstone Island on Thursday, Aug. 6.
The organization said its decision to reopen the beach is due to the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in Clayton and the surrounding river communities.
“Thank you to all who cooperated with the closure and acted in accordance with state and local guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19,” a prepared statement from TILT reads. “TILT will continue to monitor the situation and communicate with the public moving forward. Please continue to follow all guidelines and maintain social distance.”
