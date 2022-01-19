Powell honored by Lions

CARTHAGE — The Carthage Lions Club honored Amanda Powell in 2021 with the Uplinger Award.
The Uplinger award was established in 1993 to honor outstanding Lions, non-Lions, and organizations that perform exemplary service to the Club, District or Community. These honorees possess the highest examples of Lionistic character, ideals, purpose and service. An individual cannot purchase the award — it must be presented as a Club or Districts recognition of the recipient’s service. The Uplinger Award is given to an outstanding individual who provides a significant service to their community. It is voted on by the Lions Club members.
“Amanda is a kind and caring person that always puts the need of others first,” said Diana M. Clement, Lions Club president. “She gets an idea and goes with it. She is a giver. We all need more Amanda’s in the community.”
Ms. Powell was honored for all her charitable contributions to Carthage and surrounding area as her plaque reads — “Carthage Lions Club honors you for many years of community service and youth development. You are an example of Lionism.”
She has helped with the Carthage Youth Soccer Program and the Healthy Kid Running Series. She has collected of non-perishables and hygiene items for Carthage Backpack Program. While working at CEM, she coordinated donations for the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry and Angel Tree. Since 2019, she has challenged the community to donate to the causes. She is also the Campaign Advocate for the United Way of NNY at her workplace. In 2015 she was a bone marrow donor and has participated in the Tug Hill Soggy Sneaker 5K Run. In addition, she does fundraisers for friends with health issues.
Ms. Powell started at CEM Machine is June 2010 as the receptionist and is currently the company’s accountant. Continuing her education, while working, she earned an associates degree and a bachelor degree in science completing her studies in October 2016.
