WATERTOWN — Crews are on scene of a power outage affecting more than 3,000 National Grid customers on and around Arsenal Street.
The outage started at around 1 p.m. and has cut the power to many stop lights and businesses on Arsenal, but it’s difficult to tell exactly which areas are affected around the street.
Crews were on scene working to determine the cause of the outage. Once they do, a plan for restoration and the estimated time of restoration will be made, a spokesperson for National Grid said.
According to National Grid’s online power outage map, power went out to 3,189 customers at about 1 p.m. The company estimates power will restored by 3 p.m., although the site indicates at about 1:30 p.m. crews have yet to be assigned.
Power is reported out along Arsenal, Coffeen and Massey streets, as well as on many southside streets. Power is also out along in the area along Massey Street Road to North Harbor Road in Hounsfield.
