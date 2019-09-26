WATERTOWN - A power outage in the area along Washington Street from Flower Avenue West to Thompson Boulevard was reported by National Grid a little after 3 a.m. Thursday morning.
The cause of the outage was not immediately available, but according to an outage map on the company website, 390 customers were affected. National Grid reported a crew had been assigned to the outage and gave an estimated restoration time of 6:45 a.m.
Lights first flickered at 3:09 a.m. and power went off and on three or four times over the next hour, and for a period of time there was low voltage. By about 4:15 a.m. power had returned to all but 40 customers, according to National Grid.
At 5 a.m. National Grid reported the customers still without power were on Haley Street.
