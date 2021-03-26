WATERTOWN — A portion of Gotham Street Road, between Spring Valley Drive and Route 12, is currently closed after a lightning bolt struck a power line.
The lightning struck at about 8 a.m., cutting power for the neighborhood just south of the city.
At about 8:30, state police and town of Watertown fire crews blocked off both ends of the street while National Grid emergency crews worked to restore power.
According to the National Grid outage tracker webpage, power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m.
