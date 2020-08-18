BROWNVILLE — A volunteer firefighter was sleeping Tuesday morning when he heard the sound of a Jeep rolling off the road and crashing into a telephone pole, causing brief power outages for residents in the area.
A driver was traveling west in a Jeep on Route 12F in the town of Brownville, near where it intersects with Evans Road, when it exited the roadway shortly before 4:30 a.m., drove through a pole and rolled an undetermined amount of times, said Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh. He said the vehicle was totaled. The pole crashed into a nearby warehouse and ripped some of the building’s siding off.
A volunteer firefighter who lived nearby heard the crash and helped the driver out of the vehicle before more first responders arrived.
The chief got on the scene and saw the severe damage to the Jeep, and then he saw the driver out speaking with officers. He said it appeared he had suffered minor injuries, though Guilfoyle Ambulance Services transported the driver to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.
Luckily, Mr. McIntosh said, the wires that were down from the crash fell off the shoulder of the road. Power was out for residents in Dexter and Brownville until around 6 a.m., he said.
