THERESA — Residents in Theresa, Antwerp and Philadelphia are without power as blizzard-like conditions continue to rip through the north country.
Scott Sampson, superintendent of the village of Theresa’s Department of Public Works, said Thursday that National Grid lost a transition line near Evans Mills, causing outages in the area. He said anyone on Route 26 from Philadelphia to the village of Theresa is without power. The entire village is out, too.
“Unfortunately,” he said, “there’s nothing we can do until they (National Grid) restore the power.”
According to National Grid’s website, 582 residents in Theresa, Philadelphia and Antwerp were still without power as of 11:15 a.m. The estimated time of restoration was 1 p.m., though it could be more toward 2:30 p.m.
Around 554 residents were without power in nearby by communities like Oxbow. The estimated time of restoration is 12:15 p.m.
To see the National Grid outage map, visit https://outagemap.ny.nationalgridus.com/.
