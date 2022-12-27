WATERTOWN — National Grid reports power was restored for more than 700 customers who lost power Tuesday morning on the city’s west side, primarily along the Arsenal Street corridor.
The utility’s online power outage map indicated power was lost at about 8:20 a.m., affecting 719 customers. The power was restored by 11 a.m.
The outage affected several side streets off Arsenal Street, including Bellew Avenue, Commerce Park Drive and Western Boulevard.
The cause of the outage is not known.
