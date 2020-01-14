CARTHAGE — During its Monday meeting, the Carthage Central School District Board of Education appointed Jennifer L. Premo as interim superintendent of schools, effective Dec. 17, 2019 until June 30. She will be given a weekly stipend of $500 in addition to her salary as assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, retroactive to Dec. 17.
The former Black River Elementary School principal was promoted to fill the assistant superintendent position Aug. 2018 and is on a four-year probationary period.
During a special meeting on Dec. 23, the school board granted Mrs. Premo tenure effective Dec. 17 and approved the retirement agreement with Superintendent Peter J. Turner, effective Dec. 18.
