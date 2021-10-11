WATERTOWN — Those who want to dispose of their expired or unwanted medications safely will have a chance to do so Wednesday.
In collaboration, state Senator Patricia Richie’s office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a “Drive-Thru Drug Take Back” event from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Watertown Municipal Arena, 600 William T. Field Drive.
Any unused, expired or unwanted solid medications will be accepted for disposal at this event, excluding needles, syringes and liquid-form medications.
“This event is the perfect opportunity for people to easily clean out their medicine cabinets,” Sen. Ritchie said in a press statement. “They’ll simply have to drive through and drop their prescription medications. I’m hopeful those who have expired or unwanted medications in their homes will attend this event and be part of the effort to protect the environment, as well as community safety.”
The senator’s office will host a similar drive-thru take back event in Ogdensburg from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Richard G. Lockwook Civic Center, 131 W. River St.
