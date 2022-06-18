WATERTOWN — Hundreds gathered outside city hall to see the Pride Flag be raised on Saturday in honor of Pride Month.
The flag raising on Saturday kicked-off several Pride events throughout the day, including “Out in The Park” at Thompson Park from noon to 3 p.m., which will have a beer tent, vendors, bouncy houses, face painting, food and a color run. Saturday night there will be a traveling drag show downtown and then fireworks at 10:15 p.m. at the Watertown Fairgrounds.
Jeff Cole, a member of Watertown Pride, was emcee at the flag raising and said Watertown wasn’t the only place celebrating Pride Month as places like Clayton, Alexandria Bay and Cape Vincent, to name a few, will soon be participating as well.
“We’re making this a regional Pride destination for people all over this country and Canada,” Mr. Cole said to the crowd. “We are doing it because of you. Your support is what keeps us going. Thank you to each and every single one of you. Happy Pride and we’ll see you up at the park.”
One of the several speakers who talked to the large crowd outside city hall was Owen Gilbo, an equal opportunity specialist with the state who came to represent Gov. Kathy Hochul.
“I’m a very out and proud Trans man,” Mr. Gilbo said. “I share that because there are those out there that think we don’t exist, there are those who wish we didn’t exist and there are those who just don’t understand. More importantly, I’m out because it’s important for people to see trans people and realize just who we are. We’re just human beings. Transgender identity is not my favorite identity. Number one identity is grandpa.”
He read a proclamation from the Governor’s office, saying the state is honored to unveil the newly renovated Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Brooklyn, which is named after an transgender woman of color.
“As an outspoken champion of LGBTQ+ rights and one of the first activists to call for the prioritized development of medical treatments for persons with HIV, AIDES in its early years, Marsha P. Johnson turned her hardships and struggles with mental illness into action,” Mr. Gilbo said to the crowd.
Mr. Gilbo said he was privileged to be there to speak to the crowd and see the representation in Watertown.
“I appreciate the work of providing safe space and visibility for our youth,” he said. “That’s extremely important. Our vision is that everyone, no matter who you are, can live authentically and just be who you are and enjoy life. I wish that for all of you.”
