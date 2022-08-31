CLAYTON — The Pride of Baltimore II, a sailboat that has traveled hundreds of thousands of miles to dozens of countries, has stopped in Clayton and is offering free tours this afternoon.
The boat, built in 1988 as a goodwill ambassador for the state of Maryland and sails around the U.S. and overseas to share the maritime history of Baltimore, sailed through Lake Ontario and the recent weather and docked at Frink Park at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Its rig height is listed as 107 feet and its sparred length is 157 feet.
The crew had time to rest and is going to offer free tours starting at 3 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m.
“They’re embracing their stay and they know the Clayton community is very welcoming,” said Michael J. Folsom, a veteran St. Lawrence Seaway ship watcher. “We’re taking full advantage of having such a unique vessel on the dock.”
The ship is set to leave the dock early on Thursday, and taking its place at the dock will be a cruise ship scheduled to arrive at around 7 a.m.
“For being such a small town, we’re all about doing big things,” Mr. Folsom said. “And the community embraces it. To be able to bring in attractions to the dock and travelers on cruise ships to come in has brought Clayton a long way.”
