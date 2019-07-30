CLAYTON — The prized speedboat built in 1926 for Edward J. Noble, a former owner of Life Saver Candy Co., will return to the crystalline waters of the St. Lawrence River for display at the 55th annual Antique Boat Show.
An anonymous donation helped fund the repairs necessary to preserve the 93-year-old Baby Gar Snail, which is among fewer than 10 original Baby Gars left from 1900s. After about seven months of work, the 33-foot antique watercraft, which spent about two decades out of the water, will return and enthusiasts visiting the Antique Boat Museum for the show may hear her Liberty 400-horsepower V-12 engine roar as she carves through the waves.
Portions of Snail’s mahogany hull had rotted during its time away from the water, and its engine, the same kind used in aircraft from World War I, needed cleaning and repainting, said Jack Reff of St. Lawrence Restoration. The engine was sent to the original boat maker, Gar Wood Custom Boats, for the engine work, and it was returned a few weeks ago.
“Actually, I believe the engine is in very good shape,” Mr. Reff said. “There’s a lot of parts and piece in the that motor. About everything you touch has got five different parts to it.”
While Gar Wood, Brant Lake, refurbished the antique engine, Mr. Reff said he spent months replacing various worn portions of the boat, including a section of the keel, five bottom planks, four chine planks and the lower half of the transom. He also revarnished over the hull and painted over existing paint, he said, highlighting the bright, white “Snail” logo he repainted on the side.
The local boat repairman was working Monday around the massive engine for the finishing touches, which included replacing the plastic wiring with original cloth wiring, but he said he expected the speedboat to be ready for engine testing Tuesday.
“It was actually pretty easy; a very fun project,” Mr. Reff said. “It always makes it better with the history.”
After purchasing it from Hutchinson’s Boat Works, which sold Gar Wood boats in the early 1900s, Mr. Noble, who had also created the American Broadcasting Co., raced Snail along the St. Lawrence River for many years. It was donated to the museum in 2000.
“I think it’s nice — it’s nice to see her return to her place of origin. She started here on the river, so we’re proud to have her back,” said Claire Wakefield, curator for the museum.
The museum will also welcome the return of another Baby Gar from the late 1920s back to its slips: the 91-year-old Cicada.
Lee Anderson, an antique boat enthusiast in Minnesota, took Cicada, a 33-foot Gar Wood powerboat with a Liberty 500 horsepower V-12 engine, restored the watercraft’s engine and brought it to several shows to promote it and the museum, Ms. Wakefield said. Gar Wood built it in 1928. Its original name was Casey Jones, but it had passed through several owners and name changes until the McGinn family, who named it Cicada, donated it to the museum in 2001.
“We’re excited to have her back,” Ms. Wakefield said.
Gar Wood began building 33-foot Baby Gars in the early 1920s to bring a new version of the gentleman’s runabout and meet the American Boat Association’s rule changes for the Gold Cup Races made in the winter of 1921 and 1922, according to a website managed by the museum about the history of the company. A smaller, 28-foot version of the boat, was introduced in 1927.
About 60 Baby Gars were built between 1922 and 1929, but few remain, including Snail and Cicada in the museum’s possession, Ms. Wakefield said.
“It was about the thrill, about the show, about power they could harness and going and going as fast as possible,” Ms. Wakefield said.
In addition to the two Baby Gars, the boat show, which opens to the public Friday, will also feature more than 70 antique boats and engines on display and about 40 items up for grabs at the auction hosted by Antique Boat America on Saturday. Festivities also include boat judging and awards, a variety of forums, skiff rowing, sailboat riding, crafts, games and a parade to conclude the show on Sunday.
“It’s been good,” said Caitlin Playle, events and communications coordinator for the museum. “While we’re getting organized, we’re working around the high waters and with the high waters to make it as good as every show.”
Antique Boat Show, from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4
Highlights
n Boat show opens to the public at 9 a.m. Friday
n Antique and Classic Boat Society Townhall at 1 p.m. Friday
n Antique boat auction at 1 p.m. Saturday
n Boat show celebration reception at 5:30 p.m. Saturday (pre-purchased tickets required)
n Boat show awards at 10:30 a.m. Sunday
n Grand parade at 12 p.m. Sunday
