CLAYTON — Workers have installed vaults that will allow underground electric and communication wires to replace overhead ones and made other strides during the ongoing state construction project in downtown Clayton.
Luck Bros. Inc., Plattsburgh, hired by the state Department of Transportation, began the historic district road reconstruction and village betterments project, which encompasses much of Riverside Drive, a section of James Street between Riverside Drive and Mary Street, and the section of Webb Street between Riverside Drive and Hugunin Street, in the fall. The long awaited project followed a few years of planning on the state and local level.
Michael R. Flick, a DOT regional spokesman, said in an email that with the vaults installed underground, workers should connect them with conduits this winter. They have also completed about 50 percent of water system improvements and 75 percent sewer system upgrades that have been scheduled for phase one of the overall project, which primarily encompasses the utility wire relocation, Mr. Flick said.
Luck Bros. temporarily halted construction for two weeks for the holidays, said Mayor Norma A. Zimmer.
“We’re in great shape and ahead of schedule,” she said. “The blasting’s all done, so we’ve got that nasty stuff behind us.”
The department had predicted that construction would last through two winters, pending weather conditions, and throughout the summer of 2020 until concluding in spring 2021. Once workers complete the road reconstruction, the DOT will transfer ownership of the three streets, which make up Route 970L, to the village.
Mr. Flick wrote that Luck Bros. will continue working as long as the weather allows before temporarily ceasing construction for the winter. Mrs. Zimmer said they would recommence the project on March 2.
In the summer, Mr. Flick wrote that workers will perform “more traditional reconstruction type operations,” such as road, sidewalk and curb rebuilding, and wrap up the underground work before focusing on surface construction. The department previously instated one-way traffic controls in the historic district. Mrs. Zimmer said she expects them to remain in place throughout the duration of the project.
“It is what it is,” she said. “The one-ways are going to be enforced when they’ll be shut down.”
The village had agreed to foot the bill for workers to install conduits and vaults beneath the streets so National Grid, Verizon, Spectrum and Westelcom could install underground cables and remove the ones overhead. Payments will also cover ornamental lighting, new water and sewer lines, among other updates. The village is expected to pay more than $6 million.
Village officials plan to cover the costs in part with various grants and loans, including $1.5 million in grants and a $2.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan for the underground wire enhancements.
After workers discovered deficiencies in some existing infrastructure, multiple alterations to the project have been scheduled, including more new sewer laterals, water valves and new hydrants, that are expected to increase project costs for the village. Mr. Flick, however, wrote that “none of the changes should have a significant financial or scheduling impact.” Mrs. Zimmer said the village has enough funding to cover the alterations.
“Changes of this nature are not uncommon on a project involving this much water underground work,” Mr. Flick wrote.
