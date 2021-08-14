ANTWERP — Frank Dindl likes to tell people he’s a terrible engineer but a pretty good inventor, evidenced by the 25 patents he holds and highlighted by his most recent one that addresses machine guns overheating.
Mr. Dindl, a mechanical engineer at a military research and manufacturing facility in New Jersey, and an award-winning inventor, grew up about three miles north of Antwerp.
He spent a lot of time playing in the woods and being interested in new technologies, namely alternative energy and airplane designs. Inventing is now a significant part of his job, and his most recent addresses cook-offs. Many times during combat, machine guns will reach high temperatures while they’re being fired rapidly. If the barrel reaches more than 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the cartridge can actually ignite, causing a cook-off and perhaps disaster during intense combat.
The issue of cook-offs has attempted to be solved for decades, and Mr. Dindl has done his part in alleviating it.
He has created a coolant cartridge. The idea is the cartridge is full of liquid or powder; a primer is used to rupture the nose of the cartridge and send coolant down the barrel. The coolant absorbs the heat from the barrel and then is ejected out the muzzle of the weapon. Each cartridge contains enough coolant to offset the barrel heat caused by firing off about eight conventional cartridges.
“Soldiers at Fort Drum and other installations may eventually benefit from inventions from Dindl and others,” said Edward Lopez, a spokesman for the research facility, “but the decision on whether to use such inventions rests with specialized Army organizations, depending on such variables as needs, priorities, requirements and budgets.”
According to the patent, “the liquid or powder may include lubricants, preservatives, antifreeze, coolants, cleaners, or mixtures thereof, or other materials to enhance barrel performance. The liquid- or powder-filled cartridge is particularly well suited to externally powered weapons. Ammunition may be fed into the weapon using a mix of conventional cartridges and coolant- filled cartridges.”
Mr. Dindl gives a lot of credit for his inventions to where he works, the Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey. His job is to invent, develop and field new weapons and ammunition, and make improvements to existing weapons and ammunition. He comes up with ideas in many different ways, even utilizing his time while sleeping.
“Sometimes I will consciously think of a problem when I go to bed so that my brain will work on the problem while I’m sleeping,” he said. “This is how I came up with perhaps the biggest invention of my career so far.”
He said he woke up at about 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2015, “with the realization that if you don’t use a conventional mechanical extractor to pull the fired case out of the chamber, you can fully support the base of the case and eliminate most of the weight of the cartridge case.”
Mr. Dindl attended Antwerp Elementary School, then Indian River Central School, on up to Jefferson Community College in Watertown before graduating from Clarkson College with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.
“Indian River had the best teachers,” he said. “My dad’s yard was bordered on two sides by Fort Drum, and we would often see soldiers training just on the other side of the railroad tracks that ran behind our house.”
He has many relatives who work on Fort Drum. His son, Sgt. Terry Dindl, will be transferring to Fort Drum this fall.
And for Mr. Dindl, he has etched his mark on the Army invention industry, and he’ll never forget growing up with his four brothers and five sisters.
“I have a lot of fond memories of places like the ‘burg, just like everyone else that grew up in Antwerp,” Mr. Dindl said. “When I interviewed with Curt Johnson at Picatinny in my senior year at Clarkson, he showed me the new machine guns he and his team were developing and he asked me if I would like a job designing machine guns. Well, that’s all he had to say, I was hooked.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.