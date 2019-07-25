WATERTOWN — The home of BBQ Basket, formerly Cavallario’s Cucina, on North Massey Street has been listed for sale.
Hanna Commercial Real Estate has listed the 7,906-square-foot restaurant and the adjacent 1.15-acre parcel on Prospect Street currently used for parking for $699,000.
A sign on the front door of the eatery, 133 N. Massey St., reads that it has closed for the summer, but customers have been encouraged to dine at Cavallario’s Bayside Pizza in Alexandria Bay, where they can still order barbecue from the Watertown establishment.
Peter G. Cavallario, owner of both restaurants, declined to comment.
Mr. Cavallario and his wife, Brenda T., closed Cavallario’s Cucina in the summer of 2018 and reopened it as BBQ Basket in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.