THERESA — A propane tank exploded inside a cabin deep into the woods off County Route 22, sending two to the hospital and setting fire to the surrounding forest.
The initial call came in to dispatch at about 4 p.m. Friday, after a propane tank exploded in a cabin that is accessed only by two track lanes that firefighters had to traverse for well over a mile. It sits on a rocky ledge alongside Red Lake.
Theresa Fire Chief Tim Karg said he suspects fittings on the propane tank malfunctioned, which caused the explosion.
Two people suffered unknown injuries and were taken to a hospital. Their condition was unclear as of Saturday night.
The blast radius was large enough that embers shot across the ledge and ignited the forest some 200 yards away.
That’s why the Theresa department was called back to the scene Saturday morning. They had already been there for much of Friday night, working the fully engulfed cabin.
“It’s nice out here, but the problem is they are so remote,” Mr. Karg said. “Yes, we lost the structure, but what are you going to do? Even if we were sitting at the station waiting.”
