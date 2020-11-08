The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Oct. 21:
Town of Lorraine: 3.1 acres, 8479 County Route 97, Bailey R. Mackey, Rodman, sold to Barry L. Parker, Lowville $102,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 419 E. Main St., Joseph Makuch and Mary Lee Kaler, Watertown, sold to Joel A. Fox Jr., Watertown $1
Village of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 0.44 acres, 209 High St., 2) 0.04 acre, High Street, Grace R. West, Malone, individually and as executor of the Kent M. West estate, Terry A. Goyer, Watertown and Cindy L. Rowe, Watertown, sold to Richard A. Tanner, Theresa $120,000
Town of Theresa: Two parcels: 1) 11.6 acres, 38146 State Route 37, 2) 0.19 acres, State Route 37, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, Mount Laurel, N.J., sold to Walter Perry, LaFargeville $39,000
Town of Watertown: 15 acres, 15575 County Route 156, Gregory S. Binion and Mary L. Binion, Watertown, sold to Dustin M. Gentile and Melissa A. Gentile, Adams Center $280,000
Village of Clayton: 0.37 acres, 833 State St., Schnauber Properties LLC, Clayton, sold to Jeffery E. Staples and Janet S. Staples, Clayton $165,000
Town of Henderson: 5.49 acres, Danley Road, subdivided as follows: 1) 1.78 acres, Lot 6, 2) 3.71 acres, Lot 7, Jamie Ann Moesel and Tina G. Rapp, Watertown, sold to Mark M. Honsinger and Anne Marie Honsinger, Baldwinsville $25,000
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 938 Gotham St., Barbara J. Baker, Finksburg, Md., sold to Briana Marsh, Parishville $119,900
Town of Brownville: 0.68 acres, 26874 Smith Road, Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent, Cape Vincent, sold to Joshua J. Patchen, Dexter and Kevin J. Caldwell, Watertown $4,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.59 acres, 2449 Bates Road, John B . Dodge, Whitesboro and Jamie Storey, Waddington, sold to The Barracks Club LLC, Glen Gardner, N.J. $12,500
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.59 acres, 2431 Bates Road, John B. Dodge, Whitesboro, sold to The Barracks Club LLC, Glen Gardner, N.J. $12,500
Town of Antwerp: 1.46 acres, 36297 E. Payne Lake Drive, David J. Trapp, Calcium, sold to Kevin Watkins and Lisa Watkins, Endicott $94,000
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 243 Sterling St., Robin Bailey, Watertown, sold to Teneshia L. Moran and Matthew J. Moran, Watertown $75,000
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.23 acres, 113 Washington Place, Kathleen M. Harrigan, Dewitt and Juliette A. Jackson, Carthage, sold to Greta Wittbrodt, Midland, Mich. $205,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 22:
Town of Watertown: 10.5 acres, 23789 County Route 67, Lisa E. Bonner, Watertown, sold to Matthew Gowdy and Nancy Gowdy, Watertown $0
City of Watertown: 0.69 acres, 441 Flower Ave W., Rose E. Frattali, Watertown and Thomas G. Compo and Judy P. Compo, Alexandria Bay, sold to Stephen G. Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo. $322,400
Town of Brownville: 1.28 acres, 17952 County Route 59, Randolph Lee Pitkin, Dexter, sold to Maxine Briggs and Jamie Briggs, Gouverneur $391,900
Town of Orleans: 5.1 acres, 32909 County Route 15, Sabrina M. Intorcia, Carthage, sold to Joseph R. Staie, LaFargeville $0
Village of Mannsville: 0.18 acres, 317 S. Main St., Stephen A. Luffman, Watertown, sold to Danny A. Whiting, Mannsville $5,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 903 Water St., Penny Luiz, Adams, sold to Alvin Roe III, Watertown $0
City of Watertown: 0.29 acres, 1136 Superior St., Christopher E. Hurd and Maleaha M. Hurd, Watertown, sold to Charles Corrin and Jenna Haines, Hinesville, Ga. $231,000
City of Watertown: 0.17 acres, 160 Bowers Ave., Grey Street Partners LLC, Ridgefield, Conn., sold to Brandon Nagozruk and Briana Nagozruk, Fort Rucker, Ala. $239,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 23:
Village of Clayton: 0.2 acres, 622 Merrick St., Patrick T. Sullivan and Meredith L. Sullivan, Clayton, sold to John J. Bowers Jr. and Mary B. Bowers, Latham $137,000
Town of Pamelia: 10.02 acres, State Route 12, Joseph Crossman, Watertown and George Walters Jr., Glen Park, sold to Oya Land Holdings US LLC, Toronto, Ontario $50,000
Town of Clayton: 13 acres, Point Angiers, William L. Salisbury, Clayton, sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton $125,000
Town of Lorraine: Two parcels: 1) 42.3 acres, 2147 County Route 95, 2) 2.2 acres, 2143 County Route 95, Robert Harper, Grand Island, as trustee of the Margaret Harper Supplemental Needs Trust and Margaret Harper, Lorraine, sold to Alex Pontiff, Queensbury $144,690
Village of Carthage: 0.05 acre, 18 Norris Ave., Remi Love, Carthage, sold to Heather M. Rhone and Raymond C. Homan, Carthage $96,500
Village of Black River: 0.54 acres, 146 N. Main St., Adam M. Hill and Allison J. Hill, Springfield, Va., sold to Brett A. Oldenburger and Kelsey L. Oldenburger, Fort Drum $254,000
Town of Watertown: 5.41 acres, 17363 Sandy Creek Valley Road, Sean M. McAuliffe and Eylsa I. McAuliffe, Watertown, sold to William R. Rivers and Kathleen E. Rivers, Watertown $265,000
Town of LeRay: 1.49 acres, 26265 State Route 3, Bank of America N.A., Anaheim, Calif., sold to Kevin Terrillion, Copenhagen $15,400
Town of Brownville: 0.9 acres, 20450 County Route 59, Michael John Orloff, Rodman, sold to Christopher R. Brown Jr. and Heather R. Brown, Webster $119,900
Village of Carthage: 0.5 acres, 548 S. James St., Jerry J. Hynes, Carthage, sold to Anna Maureen Platz, Carthage $168,000
Village of Adams: 0.55 acres, 33 Spring St., Dale C. Reid, Lacona, sold to Anthony Casey and Cassandra Casey, Adams $0
Town of Rodman: 7.07 acres, Kenfield Road, Jeffrey M. Rudd and Karen A. Rudd, Rodman, sold to Wesley T. Roberts and Rachel Roberts, Mannsville $0
Town of Orleans: 0.18 acres, 15731 Grandview Park Road, Thomas J. Hart, Westmoreland, sold to Eric Allen and Nicole S. Allen, Fairport $55,000
Town of Adams: 1.13 acres, 18091 Goodnough St., Nancy J. Reed, Adams Center, sold to Joseph C. Lees, Adams Center and Bailey E. Boulton, Sackets Harbor $170,000
Town of Adams: 0.51 acres, 17545 Doxtater St., Raymond F. Diehl and Linda L. Diehl, Adams, sold to Steven E. Barker and Theresa S. Barker, Adams $226,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 26:
Town of Worth: 1.53 acres, County Route 189, Thomas D. Carlson, Central Square, sold to Town of Worth, Lorraine $1,500
Town of Hounsfield: 0.6 acres, 16711 County Route 66, Charles Wilkinson, Sackets Harbor, sold to Matthew T. Julian and Amanda J. Julian, Sackets Harbor $158,000
Town of Adams: Two parcels: 1) 5 acres, East of Michael Road, 2) 3.4 acres, U.S. Route 11, Ramsey Homes Inc., Adams Center, sold to B&M NNY LLC, Watertown $100,000
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.63 acres, 427 S. Market St., Forever 29 LLC, Glenfield, sold to Francis A. Letizia Jr., Dexter $230,000
Town of Henderson: 0.14 acres, 10779 Sawyers Bay Road, William H. Nichols and Diane J. Nichols, Henderson, sold to Tracie R. Osier and David Knapp, Watertown $108,000
Town of Theresa: 8.5 acres, North of Pool Road, Melanie Locklear, Theresa, sold to Timothy H. Shawl, Philadelphia $8,420
Town of Alexandria: 0.89 acres, 47053 County Route 100, Thomas R. Cranker and Susan B. Cranker, Wellesley Island, sold to Peter N. Thurston Jr., New York $255,000
Town of Orleans: 1.2 acres, 42563 Center Island, James C. Wilson, Fishers Landing, sold to Susan W. Hatfield, Pomfret, Conn. $392,000
Town of Lyme: 0.82 acres, County Route 57, Stephen Prosonic and Michiko Prosonic, Camillus, sold to Clarence W. Montroy Jr. and Linda S. Montroy, Clay $25,000
Town of Hounsfield: 0.69 acres, 15854 Military Road, Ronald E. Hopkins, Watertown, sold to Donald L. Hopkins and Marjorie L. Hopkins, Sackets Harbor $125,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 14.7 acres, Southwest of Mason Road, Gerard C. Letendre, Cape Vincent, sold to Paul White, Cape Vincent $2,000
Town of Watertown: 0.74 acres, 25300 Ridge Road, Brad M. Sholette, Watertown, sold to Susan Caldwell, Watertown $42,000
Town of Theresa: 24 acres, 35328 Schell Road, Thomas M. Norstrom, Theresa, sold to Abel Acosta, El Paso, Texas $210,000
Town of Clayton: 1.72 acres, 13036 Brown Road, Rusty J. Luce and Kelly A. Luce, North Fort Myers, Fla., sold to Nathan H. Luce and Kristen K. Luce, Binghamton $200,500
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 316 S. Meadow St., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Alexander Hall, Watertown $26,000
Village of Carthage: 0.75 acres, 542 Adelaide St., Jason Goodman, Copenhagen, sold to Danielle L. Whitaker, Carthage $111,300
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 119 N. Pearl Ave., Thomas A. Vickery and Julie W. Vickery, Dexter, sold to Garrett Domblewski and Erin Maureen Bischoff, Clayton $147,900
Village of Cape Vincent: 0.14 acres, 199 N. Point St., Jason Moore, Shavertown, Pa. and Jeremy Gregory, Hunlock Creek, Pa., sold to Jeremy Gregory and Stacey Gregory, Hunlock Creek, Pa. $49,000
Town of Worth: 32.9 acres, 25189 County Route 93, Jeanne Schillinger, Lorraine, sold to Joshua Michael Conley, Lorraine $113,900
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 27:
Town of Orleans: 0.95 acres, 43165 County Route 100, Richard Warner and Caroline Kerr, Willseyville, sold to Rocco Schiraldi Jr., Painted Post $155,000
Town of Lyme: 2.2 acres, 10892 County Route 125, R. John Clark, Syracuse and Karen Clark-Adin, Kingston, as trustees of The Clark Lake Ontario Irrevocable Trust, sold to Louis J. Pagnotti III and Louis J. Pagnotti IV, West Pittston, Pa. $300,000
Town of Clayton: 0.52 acres, 15760 County Route 181, Douglas C. Ada Jr. and John H. Ada, Clayton, sold to Lisa Bazinet and Edwin Bazinet, Clayton $50,000
Town of LeRay: 9.88 acres, U.S. Route 11, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Shea Walters, Fort Drum $32,000
Town of Orleans: 5.04 acres, Hax Road, Gary McNeely, Columbia, Mo., sold to Nicole Evans, LaFargeville $4,900
City of Watertown: 0.28 acres, 540 Stone St., NNY Equities LLC, Watertown, sold to Aaron Netto, Watertown $0
Village of Carthage: 0.12 acres, 224 Spring St., Dominic Condino Motors Inc., Carthage, sold to Allen M. Scholl and Jamie L. Scholl, Carthage $145,000
Town of Brownville: 2.91 acres, B Adams Road, David J. Davidson and Linda L. Davidson, Dexter, sold to Jason Rotolo and Elaina Mendoza, Watertown $17,300
Village of Clayton: 0.19 acres, 1000 State St., Lawrence R. Trumpore, Hope, N.J., sold to John A. Foster and Laurie Foster, Lockport $307,500
City of Watertown: 0.13 acres, 679 S. Hamilton St., Lauren E. Cesario, Watertown, sold to Lauren E. Clement, Watertown $109,000
Village of Evans Mills: 0.35 acres, 8615 Peck St., Jillian Folino, Evans Mills, sold to Robert Simmons and Bambi Simmons, Watertown $215,500
Town of Alexandria: 1.3 acres, 20554 St. Lawrence Park Road, Randy G. Raetz and Gordon A. Erway Jr., Victor, sold to Bruce Patterson and Kathryn Patterson, Herndon, Va. $160,000
Town of Theresa: 6.6 acres, 31055 Pool Road, Melanie Locklear, Theresa, sold to Kyle Hauk, Sackets Harbor $264,500
Town of Henderson: 1.86 acres, 12245 County Route 123, Bridget D. Robshaw and David Joseph Robshaw, Henderson Harbor, sold to Gordon W. MacIlvennie and Darlene M. MacIlvennie, Ellensburg, Wash. $395,000
Town of Watertown: 5.04 acres, 25820 County Route 160, Jerry Vecchio, Watertown, sold to Scott E. Green Jr., Watertown $259,900
Town of Pamelia: 1.13 acres, 22593/22597 U.S. Route 11, United Realty & Development LLC, Evans Mills, sold to VTO Properties LLC, Camillus $105,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 28:
Village of Theresa: 1.18 acres, 105 Alex Bay Road, Daniel Delrosario and Della G. Smith-Delrosario, Radcliff, Ky., sold to Andrew T. Burge and Mesay A. Demisse, Minneapolis, Minn. $241,000
Town of Henderson: 1.2 acres, Lot D, State Route 3, Six Town Heights LLC, Henderson Harbor and Six Town Cottage LLC, Henderson Harbor, sold to John Bateman and Robin Bateman, Mexico $50,000
Village of Black River: 0.4 acres, 185 Maple St., Kathleen M. Beattie, Rodman, as executor of the Carol J. Ambrose estate, sold to Jacob P. Dunlap, Watertown $56,500
Village of Clayton: 0.25 acres, 860 James St., Nicholas R. Donnelly and Julie A. Donnelly, Clayton, sold to David C. Powers, Clayton $185,000
Town of Orleans: 5.76 acres, 33755 Shimel Road, Cynthia Gaumes and Robin Gaumes, LaFargeville, sold to Leegill Ventures LLC, LaFargeville $60,000
Town of Orleans: 0.4 acres, 36607 State Route 180, Randy S. Drake, as executor of the Sandra J. Drake estate, LaFargeville, sold to Leegill Ventures LLC, LaFargeville $65,000
Town of Champion: 0.67 acres, 32757 State Route 26, Louise H. Thesier, Deer River, sold to EDJE Enterprises LLC, Watertown $7,500
Town of Lyme: 308.1 acres, 7465 State Route 12E, Jason G. Degenaro, Guilford, Conn., sold to David Bourquin and Jeanine Bourquin, Chaumont $335,000
Village of Dexter: 0.27 acres, 237 William St., Johnson Funeral Home LLC, Dexter, sold to Jill Bruce Wiley, Watertown $209,000
Village of West Carthage: 0.36 acres, 16 Liberty St., Secretary of Housing and urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to Grey Street Partners LLC, Ridgefield, Conn. $48,000
Town of Champion: 1 acre, 35121 Conroy Drive, Robert C. Conteen, Lewisville, Ind., sold to Laurie Egan, Carthage $114,500
City of Watertown: 0.15 acres, 710 Washington St., Henry Wallace and Denise L. Wallace, Hopkins, S.C., sold to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Santa Ana, Calif. $91,180
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Oct. 29:
Town of Clayton: 1.02 acres, 16665 Rainbow Shores Drive, Harold A. Anderson Jr. and Carolyn B. Anderson, Sarasota, Fla., sold to River Brats Rivage LLC, Charlottesville, Va. $510,000
Town of Lyme: 1.88 acres, Beach Road, Mitchell Lee Mandigo, Naples, Fla., sold to Vivian Lederer, Three Mile Bay $8,450
Town of Clayton: 10.14 acres, French Creek Road, Robert R. Withers, Lakeland, Fla., sold to William Bach and Susan Bach, Clayton $10,900
Town of Champion: 0.77 acres, 32000 State Route 126, Michael Hall, Carthage, sold to Tony Frezzo II, Evans Mills $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 15:
Town of Croghan: 11353 State Route 812, Anthony M. DeSantis, sold to Wyatt Aucter $80,325
Town of Diana: 14188 State St., Anne T. Leonard, sold to Marsha Newton $97,500
Town of New Bremen: 9608 Mira Lane, Randy Mullin, sold to Jana M. Hoxie $262,500
Town of Osceola: 1385 County Line Road, Helen J. Plumley 2017 Trust, sold to Brendt WT Matzel $21,500
Town of Watson: 7668 Shaw Road, Jill E. McBain, sold to Ashley Merry $20,500
Town of Watson: 6427 E. Shore Road, Daniel T. Root, sold to Pine Lodge-Chases Lake LLC $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 16:
Town of Lewis: 3352 Osceola Road, Thomas R. Cullings, sold to John R. Matousek $132,000
Town of Montague: Pitcher Road, Richard E. Hays, sold to Todd Bowman $80,000
Town of New Bremen: 7592 Number Four Road, David Keefer, sold to Sylvia Larkins $1
Town of Watson: Crystal Lake Drive, Glenn L. Altmire, sold to Cynthia A. Harris $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 17:
Town of Diana: 8257 State Route 3, Clarinda M. Widrick, sold to Bernhard Holdings LLC $75,000
Town of Diana: 7861 Marshey Road, Terry Truax, sold to Scott C. Walters $25,000
Town of Greig: 6338 Partridgeville Road, Kenneth J. Terhune, sold to Stephen J. Paragon $0
Village of Lowville: 5594 Water St., John J. Sweeney, sold to Stephanie L. Robbins $89,000
Town of Lyonsdale: 7408 Pennysettlement Road, Michael DeDeo, sold to Donald M. White $15,000
Village of Turin: 4157 State Route 26, Scott J. Teal, sold to Amanda D. Jones $69,000
Town of Watson: 6347 Lingerlong Pond Road, Peter Kirch, sold to Thomas E. Whitt $147,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 18:
Town of Lewis: William Ernst Road, LMARTIRA LLC, sold to Joseph Nichols $15,900
Town of Lewis: William Ernst Road, Christmas & Associates Inc., sold to LMARTIRA LLC $14,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office Sept. 21:
Town of Greig: 6167 Independence Lane, Joseph Marks, sold to Paul B. McCarty $122,500
Town of Greig: 6328 S. Chases Lake Road, Jane M. Bassett, sold to Justin W. Szucs $0
Town of Greig: McConnell Road, Edwin A. Patterson, sold to Brent J. Bassett $11
Village of Lowville: 7636 Easton St., Herbert L. Stacy estate, sold to Gary E. Mellnitz $118,000
Town of Lowville: 6108 Fox Path, Janiece E. Miller, sold to Robert Landl $230,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 19, 2020:
Town of Norfolk: Parcel 1: 0.78 acres, beginning at Lacomb Road at intersection of Mill Road; and Parcel 2: 0.41 acres, beginning at Lacomb Road at southerly corner of lands now or formerly of John and Kimberly McCarthy, Claude F. Archambault, individually and as trustee to Claude F. Archambault Recovable Trust, Brasher, sold to Codey Bond, Norwood $106,000
Town of Norfolk: 2.3 acres, in mile square 54, beginning on County Route 40 at intersection with southwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of John Tanski, Nancy C. Oakes, Massena, sold to Kay Helen Sleister, Massena $140,000
Town of Stockholm: Parcel, beginning at westerly line of mile square lot 45, Alan Huckle and William W. Carlisle, Potsdam, sold to Joesph F. Laffey Jr., Mohnton, Pa. $150,000
Town of Oswegatchie: 6.93 acres, beginning in northwest boundary of County Route 4 at intersectin with southwest shoreline of Oswegatchie River, Gerald A. Howes, Ogdensburg, sold to Brandi J. Daniels and James F. Daniels, Gouverneur $50,000
Town of Fowler: 0.441 acres, part of lot 104 in township 7 of Great Tract 3 of Macomb’s Purchase, beginning at Route 58, Jan Muis and Kari L. Muis, Gouverneur, sold to Jessica A. Huckle, Hermon $60,000
Village of Canton: Parcel, lot 37 in “Fairlane Development, Sections B & C,” Nils Ekfelt and Lynn Case Ekfelt, Canton, sold to Christa Hubbard and Ryan Hubbard, Negaunee, Mich. $175,000
Town of Macomb: 18.69 acres, southerly of Wid Nick Acres Road, Lawrence Montroy, Hammond, sold to Ferron J. Elliott and Penny J. Elliott, Hammond $19,000
Town of Hopkinton: 21.6 acres, beginning at center of Sylvan Falls Road at northwest boundary of lands now or formerly of Jason L. Hicks, Patricia Ann Herrington, Potsdam, as executrix of the last will and testament of Kenneth Holderman, sold to Gerald Sauve, North Bangor; Ryan Sauve, North Bangor; and Tyler McGibbon, North Bangor $19,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel 1: 0.37 acres, 357 California Road; Parcel 2: 3 acres, 354 California Road; and Parcel 3: 0.75 acres, 1273 County Route 24, Renee Cole, administrator of estate of Marvin J. Dana, Gouverneur, sold to Ronald Blair, Gouverneur; and Chad Blair $50,000
City of Ogdensburg: 1.33 acres, southerly corner of lot 7 of Beaver Brook Subdivision, Gertrude Barry, Versailles, Ky., individually and as administratix of the estate of Richard H. Barry; and Donald E. Barry, individually, Adams Center, sold to Michael W. Ramsdell and Michelle N. Ramsdell, Ogdensburg $6,500
Town of Macomb: 3.37 acres, portion of Town of Macomb Tax Map 113.001-1-38.1, Lorna Sloan, Heuvelton; and Mary Ann Sloan and Kenneth Sloan, Heuvelton, sold to Mark E. Ayen and Ruth I. Ayen, trustees of Black Lake Trust, Heuvelton $1,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 20, 2020:
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 13 in J.E. Clary Tract, Daniel J. Violi, Newton, Mass., sold to Terry Dubray and Jane Dubray, Massena $1,000
Town of Russell: 1 acre, bounded north and east by Tebo, south by road and west by Beachard residences, Timothy S. Tebo, Potsdam, sold to Joe Collett, Ogdensburg $25,000
Town of Norfolk: 1.5 acres, beginning at northwesterly boundary of Route 56 at intersection with northeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Eileen LaHair, Matt J. Bond and Endi Bond, Norfolk, sold to Jarret S. Bond and Allison M. Bond, Norfolk $117,500
Town of Pierrepont: 50.48 acres, part of lot 76, beginning at southwest corner of land owned by Elias Jones, Thomas E. Place, St. Regis Falls; and Randal J. Place, Massena, sold to John Hammill and Cheryl Hammill, Norwood $130,000
Town of Madrid: 0.5 acres, beginning at County Road 119 from junction of centerline of Tiernan Road, Debbie A. Stevens, Chasse Mills, sold to Janilee Bishop, Waddington $12,000
Town of Russell: 0.29 acres, beginning at south shore of south branch of Grass River upriver of intersection with Grasse River with east line of lands now or formerly of James A. Rider, Ronald J. Patnode and Lynette A. Patnode, Gouverneur, sold to Susan L. Polsky, Rochester $49,500
Town of Russell: 0.16 acres, beginning at southeast corner of lot 75 to northerly line of Turnpike Lot 7, Thomas E. Robinson, Hermon; and Mark A. Robinson, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, sold to Eric T. Buchinsky, Hudson $86,500
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, part of St. Lawrence River Lot 1 of Lawton and Denny 2,000 acre tract, Jerry R. Senecal, Ogdensburg, sold to Crystal L. Gemmill and Lauren James Gemmill Jr., Ogdensburg $111,500
Town of Rossie: 64.96 acres, beginning at centerline of River Road intersected by northeasterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Jeffrey Linton and Amy Smith Linton, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Jeffrey Linton and Amy Smith Linton, Ruskin, Fla. $57,000
Town of Colton: 0.25 acres, beginning at road leading from Empire Exchange Hotel to Potsdam from southwest corner of James S. Ellis lot, Alexander L. Williamson, Potsdam, sold to Brett E. Williamson and Sarah A. Williamson, Colton $85,000
Town of Oswegatchie: Parcel, between Black Lake and St. Lawrence River Subdivision 1 of westerly half of lot 59, Craig A. Legault and Shawna L. Legault, Ogdensburg, sold to Aaron J. Cobb and Monica Arquette, Ogdensburg $125,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel 1: 83.87 acres, northwest of County Route 30 and southwest of Brandy Brook Road; Parcel 2: 3.56 acres, west of Buck Road at northeast corner of lands now or formerly of Jeffrey S. Taylor and Kimberly Taylor; Parcel 3: 170.51 acres, northwest of County Route 30 and northeast of Brandy Brook Road; and Parcel 4: 3.67 acres, northwest of County Route 30, Grasse River Hay LLC, Madrid, sold to Mapleview Farms LLC, Madrid $425,000
Town of Gouverneur: 1.194 acres, lots 4, 5 and 6 of John W. Rouse Subdivision, Glenn R. Latta Jr., Gouverneur, sold to mackenzie C. McBride and Jake D. Sweeney, Gouverneur $230,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 21, 2020:
Town of Macomb: 0.26 acres, beginning on shore of Black Lake southwesterly of division line between James E. and Kathleen M. Pipher on the east and lands of Vittorio and Antoinette Perrotta on the west, Richard Hayner and Debra J. Hayner, South Plymouth, sold to Dixie Deraway, Frankfort $102,500
Town of Norfolk: Parcel, in sections 59 and 69, beginning in center of Norfolk-Raymondville state Road on east side of Racquette River, Ernest A. Gardner and Hazel Honer-Gardner, Norfolk, sold to Justin Millus and Alison Millus, Norfolk $132,500
Town of Morristown: 0.17 acres, southeasterly of County Route 6 on northwesterly shore of Black Lake, Joseph A. Minute and Margaret J. Minute, Naples, sold to Richard L. Patten Jr., Endicott; and Richard L. Patten Sr., Whitney Point $115,000
Town of DeKalb: 2.11 acres, in lot 307 and 308, beginning on County Route 107 at northwest corner of lands of Methodist Church, Joseph A. Shepherd, DeKalb Junction, sold to Brian E. Woodrow and Keara L. Woodrow, Hermon $85,000
Village of Massena: 0.37 acres, 113 W. Hatfield Street, Matthew J. Brabaw and Jessica A. Brabaw, DeKalb Junction, sold to Alexio Medina and Abigail Amering, Depew $87,000
Town of Colton: 7.81 acres, in lot 12, township 13, beginning in south bounds of Wildwood Road, Scott A. Earl and Amanda L. Earl, Colton, sold to Travis L. Cole and Stacie Cole, Colton $192,000
Town of Madrid: Parcel 1: 76.04 acres, beginning in southeast corner of mile square 51; and Parcel 2: 27.26 acres, part of mile square 61, Mapleview Farms LLC, Madrid, sold to Grasse River Hay LLC, Madrid $495,000
Town of DeKalb: 68.9 acres, six parcesl in a deed between Derwin G. York and Dorothy A. Ferguson, Trisha Law, Rensselaer Falls, sold to Beaver Creek Farm and Building Supply Inc., Rensselaer Falls $57,000
Village of Massena: 0.421 acres, east of Windsor Road, at southwest corner of lands now or formerly of Stephan Shawn Dona and Constance S. Dona lands, Michael H. Cox and Jessica A. Cox, Massena, sold to Todd R. Collins and Heather L. Collins, Massena $223,000
Town of Edwards: 3.16 acres, lot 4 of “Whispering Pines Shores on Oswegatchie River Subdivision,” Land First Inc., Lacona, sold to Nataliya Krainyk, Bernardsville, N.J. $40,000
Town of Massena: Parcel, lot 45 in Oakmont, Steven L. Crump, Massena, sold to Joshua McDonald, Norfolk $80,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.16 acres, lot 27 of Hillcrest Development, Benjamin R. Todd and Alisah R. Todd, Potsdam, sold to Todd Kaiser and Erica Kaiser, Potsdam $220,000
The following property sales were recorded in St. Lawrence County clerk’s office Aug. 24, 2020:
Town of Brasher: 19.7 acres, lot 9, “Section I, Lots 7, 8 and 9 Christmas and Associates Inc. Red Water Creed Subdivision,” Juliann M. Taylor, Georgetown, Del., sole trustee of Juliann M. Taylor Revocable Trust, sold to Miles B. Page, Winthrop $20,000
Town of Fowler: Parcel, part of lot 92, beginning on shore of Sylvia Lake at southeasterly corner of a parcel at northeasterly corner of John L. Parker farm, Harry E. Porter and Ricque A. Porter, Haddon Township, N.J., sold to Timothy W. Knowlton and Robyn L. Knowlton, Gouverneur $195,000
City of Ogdensburg: Parcel, beginning in easterly line of Mansion Avenue at intersection with Spring Street, Brian J. Morley and Lisa L. Morley, Ogdensburg, sold to Matthew S. Hildenbrandt, Whitesboro $123,500
Town of Potsdam: 14.59 acres, beginning in southwesterly bounds of Wright Road at northerly bounds of the Ward parcel, Mark J. Leger, Potsdam, sold to Brandon A. Sibley and Shelby M. Sibley, Potsdam $166,000
Village of Massena: 0.32 acres, lot 4, block 6 on “Prospect Heights – Map 1,” Judy Tubolino, Massena, sold to Erica Gadway and Andrew Beaulieu, Massena $160,000
Town of Gouverneur: 65.03 acres, beginning at centerline of Dane Road at intersection of northwesterly boundary of lands now or formerly of Linda E. Christensen and Andrew J. Christensen Revocable Trust, Piece of Mine LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Leland A. Whitton, Gouverneur $125,000
Town of Colton: Three Parcels, Dale L. Fountain, executor of the estate of Betty M. Fountain, Colton, sold to Patricia V. Klemko, South Colton $45,000
Town of Potsdam: 0.3 acres, beginning in westerly bounds of Route 56 from northeast corner of lands of the now or former Arthur Flanders parcel, Ryan G. Robinson, Brownville, sold to Logan T. Atkinson and Jessica L. DeForge, Potsdam $64,000
Town of Waddington: 1.11 acres, beginning at River Road at northeasterly corner of parcel of land now or formerly of Thomas J. and Mark F. Snider, Mark P. Brouillette and Janet K. Brouillitte, Waddington, sold to Mark J. Miller and Connie S. Miller, trustees of The M & C Miller Familiy Trust, Waddington $10,000
Town of Colton: 11.77 acres, lot 7 of subdivision on map titled “Map of Survey prepared for VandeWater & Associates Inc. Bear Hill Road,” Dale Johns Rush, Dulles, Va., sold to Costel C. Darie and Alisa G. Woods, Potsdam $67,000
Village of Potsdam: 0.28 acres, beginning in easterly bounds of Leroy Street in center line of Grove Street, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., sold to W&W Property Development LLC, Canton $55,000
Town of Pierrepont: 1.42 acres, beginning in center of Parmenter Road at intersection of Back Hannawa Road, Holly M. Cole, Watertown, sold to Taylor Allen Haze and Scot Hazen, Potsdam $22,500
