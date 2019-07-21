Property sales
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 8:
Town of Theresa: 5.38 acres, 25953 Dano Road, Cory Chant, Theresa, sold to Cody J. Sampson and Destiny R. Hull, Philadelphia $144,300
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.6 acres, Rock Beach Road, Dominick J. Mollica and Laura M. Mollica, Ponce Inlet, Fla., sold to Michael L. Ingerson and Lisa A. Ingerson, no address listed $390,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.12 acres, 20 Highland Ave., Frederick L. Ward, Alexandria Bay,. sold to Jennifer K. Gakeler and Evan M. Gakeler, Hutto, Texas, and Ryan M. Gakeler, Somerville, Mass. $0
Town of Champion: 1.2 acres, 33839 S. Lake Road, Michael Benson and Mary Benson, Carthage, sold to Neil A. Babcock and Leslie P. Babcock, Copenhagen $55,000
Towns of Alexandria and Theresa: 83.3 acres, 27186 Simpson Road, William H. Bean and Rebekah Bean, Hammond, as executors of the F. Mark Wolfe estate, sold to Michael Gilrain and Bernadine Gilrain, Kenilworth, N.J., as trustees of the Gilrain Living Trust $200,000
Town of Watertown: 1.19 acres, 19021 Old Rome Road, Paul D. Trimper, Watertown, as referee for Justin S. Ormsby and Molly J. O’Dell, sold to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Columbus, Ohio $108,887
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.3 acres, 28535 Goff Lane, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Geronimo Bates, Alexandria Bay $900
Village of Sackets Harbor: 8.3 acres, East Main Street, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Mahmut Tandogan, Mystic, Conn. $9,600
Town of Hounsfield: 0.24 acres, 19656 State Route 12F, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Choice Properties of NNY LLC, Watertown $9,400
Town of Orleans: 0.56 acres, State Route 180, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Jack and Lisa Stephenson, Watertown $700
Town of LeRay: 1.25 acres, 27165 Victory Lane, Dillon G. Wiewel, Watertown, sold to Taylour Lynn Scanlin, Felts Mills $170,000
Town of Watertown: 0.55 acres, Hillside Drive, Robert E. Hawthorne and Joan D. Hawthorne, Saratoga Springs, sold to Kellie A. Sanzone, Watertown $45,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 9:
City of Watertown: 0.26 acres, 211-213 Central St., Jay S. Vitug and Eleanor G. Vitug, Watertown, sold to Therwin Young, South Plainfield, N.J. and Maria T. Ursua-Gonzalez, Smyrna, Del. $160,000
Town of Lyme: Unknown acres, County Route 57, Tony G. Mesires, Three Mile Bay, sold to David Fitch and Ha M. Fitch, Hobe Sound, Fla. $260,000
City of Watertown: 0.14 acres, 716 Lawrence St., Suzanne Altmire, Watertown, sold to Carlos E. Benavides and Michelle M. Benavides, Watertown $109,400
City of Watertown: 0.08 acres, 543 Weldon Drive, Tony Hammond, North Potomac, Md., sold to Katie Yonkovig, Watertown $60,000
Town of Adams: 2 acres, 10660/662 County Route 77, Diane Briggs, Adams, sold to Seth Hagelin and Janelle Hagelin, Adams $162,400
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 410 Holcomb St., Tina McClendon and Marvin McClendon, Watertown, sold to Ryan Starr and Hedy Starr, Grass Valley, Calif. $129,900
Town of LeRay: 2.55 acres, 27631 County Route 32, Justin F. Davis, Theresa, sold to Tyler Rauker and Jessica Rauker, Niceville, Fla. $263,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 2.1 acres, 33311 State Route 12E, Christopher Malinowski and Patricia Chapin, Columbia, Md., sold to Mark A. Carr and Carrie G. Carr, Houston, Texas $500,000
Town of Alexandria: 30 acres, 47745 Number Nine Island, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Thousand Islands Land Trust Inc., Clayton $94,000
Town of Rutland: 5.52 acres, Ball Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Ronald R. Hall Jr., Carthage $3,400
Town of Wilna: 1.5 acres, State Route 3, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Ronald R. Hall Jr., Carthage $1,000
Town of Wilna: 6 acres, East of State Route 3, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Ronald R. Hall Jr., Carthage $25
Town of Watertown: 5.14 acres, 20830 Cagwin Road, Gregory A. Lloyd and Leanna M. Lloyd, Watertown, sold to Aaron E. Robertshaw and Ashley K. Robertshaw, Watertown $320,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 10:
Town of Lyme: 0.14 acres, 25835 Moffat Road, Larry Jordan and Yvonne Jordan, Depauville, sold to Jeremy Jenis and Meghann J. Collins-Jenis, Clayton $1
Town of Ellisburg: 0.17 acres, North Main Sreet, Town of Ellisburg, sold to Stuart C. Schenck, Ellisburg $501
Town of Rutland: 7.39 acres, 16986 Churchill Road, Jason Poplaski, Watertown, as referee for David Dixon and Hristina Dixon, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $380,723
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.21 acres, 93 Walton St., Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, West Palm Beach, Fla., sold to 2019 Castle LLC, White Plains $24,250
Village of Brownville: 0.43 acres, 208 Brown Blvd., Carlton Young Jr. and Kathleen Young, Brownville, sold to Ryan James Washburn, Evans Mills $165,000
Town of Orleans: Two parcels: 1) 5.76 acres, 33755 Shimel Road, 2) 5.76 acres, Shimel Road, Robin Gaumes and Cindy Gaumes, LaFargeville, sold to Julia Desormeau, LaFargeville $17,500
Village of Carthage: 0.3 acres, 415 N. Clinton St., Heather T. Blair, Watertown, sold to Jailen Gonzalez and Yuchih Gonzalez, Carthage $138,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 11:
Village of Carthage: 0.4 acres, 323 S. Clinton St., Robert P. Bogdan, Sackets Harbor, as referee for Carl W. Morgan, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn. $170,135
Town of Brownville: 1.89 acres, State Route 12E, Cullen D. Countryman, Dexter, sold to Shellie Green, Dexter $0
Town of Brownville: 2.26 acres, State Route 12E, Cullen D. Countryman, Dexter, sold to Justin Green, Dexter $0
City of Watertown: 0.27 acres, 754 Ball Ave., Alice L. LeRoy, as trustee of The Alice L. LeRoy Family Trust, Watertown, sold to Kyle L. Baker and Santina E. Baker, Watertown $220,000
Town of Lyme: 1 acre, Moffat Road, David J. Davidson and Linda L. Davidson, Dexter, sold to Cullen D. Countryman, Brownville $24,000
Town of Rutland: 23.47 acres, 22101 Glass Road S., Wayne B. Gillette and Debra A. Gillette, Black River, sold to Travis M. Heilman and Samantha A. Heilman, Fairbanks, Alaska $242,000
Town of Rutland: 0.93 acres, 31111 County Route 143, Claude Phelps and Valerie Phelps. Felts Mills, sold to Amanda M. Garcia, Felts Mills $0
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.34 acres, 33753 Old Farm Road, Catherine E. Cutler, Syracuse, sold to Christopher Malinowski and Patricia Chapin, Columbia, Md. $277,500
Town of Theresa: 1.94 acres, 28867 Silver Street Road, Michael A. McCarthy and Randi A. McCarthy, Theresa, sold to Arnold Slate Jr.,. Theresa $0
Town of Theresa: 71.69 acres, County Route 46, Michael A. McCarthy and Randi A. McCarthy, Theresa, sold to Jennifer Young, Evans Mills $0
City of Watertown: 0.12 acres, 539 Curtis St., Phyllis Gilchrist, Watertown, sold to Northside Holding NNY LLC, Watertown $4,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 12:
Town of Pamelia: 4.23 acres, Liberty Avenue, Pamelia Real Estate LLC, Watertown, sold to Dinesh Patel, Watertown $35,000
Village of Theresa: 0.29 acres, 210 Commercial St., Robert P. Bogdan, Sackets Harbor, as referee for Joseph William Sutfin and Janice Lynn Sutfin, sold to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville $158,992
Towns of Alexandria and Theresa: Unknown acreage, Fredericks Road, Allen R. VanTassel and Laurie A. VanTassel, Theresa, sold to RYKY Hunting LLC, Plessis $285,000
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.12 acres, 90 N. Crossmon St., James R. Beers, Alexandria Bay, sold to Alyssa E. Fichthorn, Alexandria Bay $60,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.28 acres, 2410 Ponds Shore Drive, Laurie A. Wysowski, as executor of the Charles G. Ferera Sr. estate, Henrietta, sold to Rikard Beaton and Ann Beaton, Clinton $56,500
Town of Henderson: 0.71 acres, 5307 Geeson Drive, Arden Charles Barie, Webster, sold to Jack L. Spry Jr. and Amy J. Spry, Rodman $125,000
Town of Alexandria: Unknown acreage, Westminster Parcel 60A, Gary H. Rushmer, as trustee of the Gary H. Rushmer Revocable Trust, Ocean City, N.J., sold to Walter E. Schoen, Homer and Leon J. Schoen, Missoula. Mont. $0
Town of Champion: 0.52 acres, 33939 Jackson II Road, Patrick D. Adamosky, Carthage, sold to Justin M. MacCue, Carthage $125,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 22:
Town of Croghan: 5422 Meadow Lane, Christopher T. Britton, sold to Steven A. Bathurst $66,000
Town of Watson: River Road, Town of Watson, sold to Ryan Vanderlan $43,500
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 23:
Town of Watson: 6575 River Road, Richard A. Pate, sold to Cindy S. Billhardt $1
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 24:
Town of Greig: Lyons Falls Road, Bonnie L. Pominville, sold to Nicholas H. Munn $2,000
Town of Watson: 7740 Stony Lake Road, Mark B. Stanford, sold to Carthage Federal Savings & Loan $64,570
Town of West Turin: 3864 West Road, Steven R. Dailey, sold to Timothy J. Barrows $35,000
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 25:
Town of New Bremen: 6955 Beech Hill Road, Mary J. Smith, sold to Michael P. Stanford $105,500
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 26:
Town of Lowville: East Road, Karen A. Lockhart, sold to Mark D. Tabolt $1,000
Town of Watson: 7806 Twin Point Road, A. Bruce Stewart, sold to Gregg W. McDonald $300,000
Town of Watson: 6343 Pine Grove Road, Steven W. Demko, sold to Heather M. Collins $1
