The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 15:
Town of Lyme: 0.04 acres, Southwest of Montonna Shores Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Nathan P. Hunter, Watertown $600
Village of Antwerp: 0.99 acres, 9 Madison Ave., Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Victoria Ryan, Antwerp $4,500
Town of Orleans: 15.3 acres, Northwest of Baldwin Road, Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to David Paul Burt, Evans Mills $550
Town of Wilna: 1.1 acres, 43452 State Route 3, Randy Charles Hickey, Ocoee, Fla., and Lori A. Hickey, Carthage, sold to Justin P. Maples, Fort Drum $135,000
City of Watertown: 0.41 acres, 453 Lachenauer Drive, Steven C. Guy and Susan D. Guy, Watertown, sold to George F. Emrich, Watertown $257,000
Town of Ellisburg: 28.6 acres, 600 Rudd Road, Slade M. Munter and Angelika Munter, Lacona, sold to Timothy Filiatrault and Nicole Filiatrault, LaFargeville $195,500
Village of Philadelphia: 0.33 acres, 4 Clark St., David J. Reed, Philadelphia, sold to Steven M. Vivyan, Watertown $165,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.03 acres, 31432 Mason Road, Timothy Wiley and Gayle A. Wiley, Cape Vincent, sold to Michael R. Mason III and Amanda N. Mason, Cape Vincent $152,000
Town of Watertown: 7.45 acres, 15757 County Route 68, George Backus and Cheri Backus, Salisbury, N.C., sold to Phillip T. Clarke, Copenhagen $185,000
City of Watertown: 0.82 acres, 1201 Ives St., Ives Home Management LLC, Watertown, sold to Mary DiGiulio, Evans, Ga. $430,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.29 acres, 26387 Limestone Road, Robert J. Slye, Watertown, as referee for Bert E. Davis and Fawn E. Davis, sold to Carthage Federal Savings & Loan Association, Carthage $57,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.16 acres, 33 Wilna Ave., Joanne M. Birchenough, Fulton, and Maribeth R. LaFave, Washington, D.C., sold to Gary B. Wood and Anna Mae Wood, Carthage $95,000
Town of Lyme: 52.2 acres, County Route 57, Walter A. Weidner, Three Mile Bay, sold to David W. Farr and Terri L. Farr, Three Mile Bay $40,000
Topwn of Alexandria: 0.79 acres, 48225 Goose Bay Loop, James J. Meehan and Catherine S. Meehan, Macon, N.C., sold to Michelle Guidice, Webster, Eric North, Penfield, and Jennifer North, Seneca Falls $0
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 125 Bowers Ave., Chad A. Fairchild and Susana L. Fairchild, Adams, sold to Mary E. Dietterich, Lowville $150,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 16:
Village of Antwerp: 0.58 acres, 8-10 Madison Avenue, Jessica L. Young, Boonville, as referee for Amanda L. Manley, sold to HSBC Bank USA N.A., Lake Zurich, Ill. $255,289
Village of Cape Vincent: Unknown acreage, Wiley Boulevard, Patrick J. Wiley, Cape Vincent, sold to Timothy M. Maloney and Lynn M. Maloney, Honeoye $10,000
Town of Adams: 0.26 acres, 18303 Bailey St., Robert W. Amell and Adrianne L. Amell, Adams, sold to Tina M. Maguire, Watertown $125,500
Town of Alexandria: 8.71 acres, 46680 Log Hill Road, Paul D. Trimper, Watertown, as referee for Sean M. Catlin, sold to Carthage Federal Savings & Loan Association, Carthage $88,500
Town of Henderson: 0.12 acres, 10621 Grandjean Lower Road, Northern Credit Union, Watertown, sold to Timothy Dudden Sr. and Debra Faes-Dudden, Henderson $9,000
Town of Rodman: 5 acres, 12897 Bibbins Road, Russell V. Scudder and Karen M. Scudder, Rodman, sold to Jesse Atkins and Ashley Atkins, Troy $225,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.43 acres, Bolton Road, Leila Y. Lantier, Woodville, sold to Julie Smith, Jennings, La. $0
Town of Henderson: 0.39 acres, 10304 Grandjean Road, Leila Y. Lantier, Woodville, sold to Theresa Lee Maitland, Henderson $0
Town of Ellisburg: 1.15 acres, Bolton Road, Leila Y. Lantier, Woodville, sold to Lisa Ann Price, Jennings, La. $0
Village of Alexandria Bay: 0.12 acres, Unknown address, Friendship Island LLC, Alexandria Bay, sold to SMG Thousand Islands LLC, Alexandria Bay $250,000
Town of Lyme: 45.9 acres, 8827 County Route 5, Preston K. Wiley, Canastota, as executor of the Kent A. Wiley estate, sold to Justin K. Comins, Dexter $162,000
City of Watertown: 0.31 acres, 436-438 Cross St., Alioune Sall, Portland, Ore., sold to Jacob C. Widrick and Terrah J. Widrick, Watertown $124,400
Town of Brownville: 0.7 acres, 11841 Road 472, Richard P. Donoghue and Maureen R. Donoghue, Dexter, sold to Noreen A. Donoghue, Dexter $147,500
Village of Sackets Harbor: 0.27 acres, 282 Brown Shores Road, Caren C. Lanigan, Watertown, sold to Daniel S. Feuerstein and Elizabeth L. Feuerstein, Rochester $184,000
Village of Clayton: 0.28 acres, 235 Mercier Ave., JCG JAG Properties LLC, Black River, sold to Adam Beaman, Clayton $120,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 17:
Village of Antwerp: 0.34 acres, 16 Depot St., Richard D. Perrin, Oswego, sold to Laurence N. Zimbal and Julia A. Zimbal, Antwerp $33,000
Village of Chaumont: Four parcels: 1) 0.35 acres, 27230 West Ave., 2) 1.6 acres, 12037/059 County Route 125, 3) 0.3 acres, 27241 West Ave., 4) 1.87 acres, Stone Street, Geordie Magee Upholstering & Canvas Co. Inc., Brewerton, sold to Paul D. Norton, Chaumont, and Joseph M. Bearup, Chaumont $489,050
Village of Black River: 0.45 acres, 142 North Main St., Grey Street Partners LLC, Ridgefield, Conn., sold to Chelsea Garner, Tacoma, Wash. $250,000
Town of Alexandria: Two parcels: 1) 0.32 acres, 26925 Clear Lake Camp Road, 2) 4.3 acres, Clear Lake Camp Road, Lois Elaine Seabrook, Watertown, sold to John D. Weagraff and Mary E. Weagraff, Theresa $185,000
Town of Rutland: 0.85 acres, 28889 State Route 126, Edward T. Greene, Black River, sold to Bethany L. Hughes, Watertown $169,000
Town of Ellisburg: 1.12 acres, 7795 State Route 289, Sylvia Gilligan, Belleville, and Michele Jantzi, Gouverneur, sold to Michael Cascanet and Valerie Cascanet, Belleville $160,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 231 Stuart St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Revitalized Properties LLC, Watertown $27,400
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 18:
Town of Hounsfield: 0.46 acres, 17348 Vance Shores Drive S., Marilyn A. Methfessel, Watertown, sold to Zachary G. Allen, Adams $174,368
Town of Alexandria: 6.97 acres, State Route 26, Edward Waizenegger, Lebanon, Pa., sold to Raymond Brisson, Golf Shores, Ala. $13,500
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 143 N. Hamilton St., St. Michael Properties, Watertown, sold to Al’s Siding LLC, Watertown $17,000
Town of Hounsfield: 6.8 acres, 13981 Military Road, Barbara M. O’Brien estate, Sackets Harbor, sold to Debra M. Brown, Sackets Harbor $100,000
City of Watertown: 0.38 acres, 469 Meadow St., Christa Thomas, Watertown, sold to Alec J. Erdner and Jennalee H. Price, Watertown $127,500
Town of Worth: 102.41 acres, 25250 County Route 93, Eugene M. Vincent and Christine M. Vincent, Stantonsburg, N.C., sold to Cherish J. Beattie, Lorraine $262,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.4 acres, 2952 Martin Drive, Joseph Avola and Barbara Ann Avola, Harrisville, sold to Michael McCormick, Watertown $28,000
Town of Watertown: 1.11 acres, 21998 Birch Lane, Charles M. Dillon and Sandra D. Dillon, Watertown, sold to Jerry D. Holman, Elizabethtown, Ky. $286,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office July 19:
Town of Champion: 2.64 acres, 31847 County Route 143, Robert E. deTreville and Karen deTreville, Beaufort, S.C., sold to Christopher McGriff, Evans Mills $221,500
City of Watertown: 0.18 acres, 422 Academy St., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, Carrollton, Texas, sold to Ren Rumble, Watertown $19,000
Town of Adams: 2.01 acres, 18026 County Route 177, Cheryl Ann Ludemann, Boonville, sold to Zachary Ryan Ludemann Perini, Adams Center $52,500
Town of Hounsfield: 0.71 acres, 20678 Muskellunge Bay Lane, Kathleen Stiokas, Ontario, Nancy Gadsby, Sodus, James R. Brown, Ontario, and Jane H. Brown, Dunedin, Fla., sold to Sylvia Gilligan, Belleville, and Michele Jantzi, Gouverneur $189,500
City of Watertown: Two parcels: 1) 0.42 acres, 1311 Loomus Drive 2) 0.53 acres, 431 Barben Avenue, John H. Palumbo and Christine A. England Palumbo, Watertown, sold to Robert LePine and Kathleen LePine, Watertown $355,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.7 acres, 19599/607 State Route 3, Kim G. Allen, Sackets Harbor and Neil C. Freeman, Black River, sold to Kim G. Allen, Sackets Harbor $30,000
Town of Brownville: 0.18 acres, 23625 County Route 59, Patricia M. Barton and Victoria L. Labarge, as trustees of the John L. Gokey Irrevocable Trust, and John L. Gokey, no address listed, sold to Andrew R. Rothenberg and Michelle Rothenberg, Debary, Fla. $272,000
LEWIS COUNTY
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 29:
Town of Greig: 5705 Partridgeville Road, Bank of America N.A., sold to Glen Terhune $63,583
Town of Lowville: 7268 Rice Road, Michael Tebo, sold to Keybank N.A. $68,108
Town of Pinckney: 8799 Whitesville Road, Nadine Lester, sold to Charles C. Strawn $0
Village of Lyons Falls: 6847 McAlpine St., Edward G. Johnson, sold to Jonathan Britton $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office April 30:
Town of Croghan: 12081 Popple Knoll Road, Edward Amoroso, sold to Aaron M. Maltman $89,000
Village of Copenhagen: 9732 State Route 12, Village of Copenhagen, sold to Lewis County $50,000
Town of Greig: 5038 Pleasant Valley Road, Ralph Kuipers, sold to Bahm Properties LLC $45,000
Town of New Bremen: Auctor Road, Kenneth Sorrentino, sold to Sophia Wiltshire $39,900
Town of West Turin: 4054 Michigan Mills Road, Martin D. Dougher, sold to David Orff $6,550
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 1:
Town of Denmark: Hayes Road, United Communications Corp., sold to Gray Media Group Inc. $29,000
Town of Denmark: 10331 State Route 26, David W. Keener, sold to Antionette Earles $270,000
Town of Greig: 4226 Lyons Falls Road, Geraline M. Jones estate, sold to Brandon L. Mehl $62,500
Town of Pinckney: 7214 Liberty Road, Stewart W. Peters, sold to Nicole L. Williams $0
Town of Watson: 6406 Number Four Road, Jeffrey L. Stewart, sold to Kyle Wenstrom $100,000
Village of Constableville: John Street, Duane C. Delair, sold to Sugar River Properties LLC $399,900
The following property sale was recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 2:
Town of Watson: 9080 Number Four Road, Amanda M. Nortz, sold to Shut the Front Door LLC $77,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office May 3:
Village of Castorland: 9512 Church St., Andrew D. Jennings, sold to Brandon J. Trombley $73,000
Town of Diana: 6507 State Route 3, Daisy Youngs, sold to Kathy Anderson $0
Town of Greig: 6188 Independence Lane, Derek C. Unrue, sold to Floyd J. Rivers $40,000
Town of New Bremen: 9725 State Route 126, Jacquelyn M. Prashaw, sold to Shaun R. Stanford $47,000
