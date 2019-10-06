The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 23:
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.56 acres, 34886 Old County Route 7, Laurel P. Diliberti, Pickerington, Ohio, sold to Edward Arthur Doane, Derrick City, Pa. $138,500
Village of Black River: 0.46 acres, 171 N. Main St., Joshua Grubaugh and Anna D. Grubaugh, Guilford, Conn., sold to Joshua Carter, Black River $149,000
City of Watertown: 0.09 acres, 1041 State St., Lisa Weldon, Watertown, as referee for Aaron M. Foster, sold to JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., Columbus, Ohio $79,804
Village of Chaumont: 0.71 acres, 11696 State Route 12E, Theresa Ayotte, Port Orchard, Wash., sold to Douglas J. Hile and Maryse Y. Hile, no address listed $188,500
Town of Theresa: 2.09 acres, Simpson Road, June M. Davis, Philadelphia, sold to Joshua L. Howard and Misty L. Howard, Philadelphia $6,000
Village of Theresa: 1 acre, 106 LaFargeville Road, Matthew A. Goettel, Watertown, as referee for Jennifer L. Murphy, sold to Nannette S. Backus, Theresa $150,001
Town of Adams: 2.01 acres, 16828 County Route 76, David J. Radley and Brenda J. Radley, Henderson, sold to Jason A. Wood, Adams Center $160,000
Town of Brownville: 6.87 acres, 24276 County Route 54, Linda M. Damon, Dexter, sold to Sarah B. Romeo, Watertown $109,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.22 acres, 29231 Wilson Point Circle, Lewis A. Scutiere and Leslie A. Scutiere, Webster, sold to Keith Sykora and Barbara Sykora, North Syracuse $112,500
Village of West Carthage: 0.32 acres, 30 1/2 N. Main St.,Thomas H. Piche and Lynette M. Piche, Carthage, sold to Corey J. Higgins and Jacqueline M. Higgins, Harrisville $185,000
Town of Lorraine: 0.48 acres, 18358 State Route 189, Alex D. Bellinger, Adams, sold to Kristine Stephenson, Lorraine $6,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 24:
Town of Brownville: 10.48 acres, 28008 County Route 54, Angel Tomko, Herndon, Va., sold to Tanner J. Wohleb and Kathrin Wohleb, Fort Drum $273,000
City of Watertown: 0.19 acres, 131 William St., Wells Fargo Bank N.A., Frederick, Md., sold to Thetriumph LLC, New York $22,200
Town of Theresa: 3.4 acres, 39274 State Route 37, Malinda L. Lawton, Fineview, sold to Mark A. Brow Sr. and Nora L. Brow, LaFargeville $21,000
Town of Wilna: 1.37 acres, 36988 State Route 3, Charles J. Oliver and Kyla Oliver, Carthage, sold to Christopher J. Gamble, Carthage, and Murphy L. Newman, DeKalb Junction $133,900
Town of Brownville: 3.39 acres, 28824 Vaadi Road, Jeffrey M. VanBrocklin and JoAnne M. VanBrocklin, Watertown, sold to Joseph S. Chrisman and Susan K. O’Neill, Clayton $30,000
Town of Rutland: 1.5 acres, 27741 State Route 126, Rhonda L. Rogers, as trustee of the Arno Living Trust, Watertown, sold to Joshua Pashow and Amy Pashow, Watertown $133,900
City of Watertown: 0.33 acres, 160 Ten Eyck St., Christopher J. Keegan and Jennifer L. Keegan, Watertown, sold to Emily Mastaler and Jon McAuliffe, Alstead, N.H. $265,000
Town of Watertown: 1.43 acres, 16879 Ives Street Road, Stephen C. Negahnquet and Elena A. Negahnquet, Watertown, sold to Casey D. Dickinson and Carissa L. Dickinson, Copenhagen $257,500
Town of Watertown: 1.19 acres, 23969/985 State Route 12, Colleen M. O’Neill, as Sheriff of Jefferson County, Watertown, sold to Advance Restaurant Finance LLC, Tacoma, Wash. $15,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 25:
Town of Theresa: 0.87 acres, Webster Tract Road, Tina M. Frank and Timothy B. Frank, Theresa, sold to Crystal A. Tulley, Canonsburg, Pa. $116,000
Town of Theresa: 1.83 acres, 36959 County Route 136, Carlos Rafael Pena-Agosto and Yoselinne Leal, Theresa, sold to Mark A. Kaleel and Eileen A. Kaleel, Redwood $217,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 411 Binsse St., James D. Paige, Dexter, sold to Eric T. Swartz, Watertown $30,000
Town of Lyme: 0.4 acres, 9333 State Park Road, Steven P. Young, Clayton, sold to St. Pius X Federal Credit Union, Rochester $174,500
Town of Brownville: 5.05 acres, 25812 County Route 54, Dalon P. Crump and Sharon E. Crump, Dexter, sold to Jason M. Crump, Dexter $66,000
Town of Wilna: 0.98 acres, 40802 County Route 40, Avery Road, Cynthia A. Getman-Hubbard, Carthage, as executor of the Velma M. Getman estate, sold to Jimmy A. Rocker and Theresa E. Rocker, Carthage $1
Town of Alexandria: 0.29 acres, Carnegie Bay Road, Robert J. Hughes and Arlene V. Hughes, as trustees of The Hughes Family Trust, Grant, Fla., sold to Robert C. Streb, Hilton $50,000
Town of Alexandria: 0.9 acres, Carnegie Bay Road, Robert J. Hughes and Arlene V. Hughes, as trustees of The Hughes Family Trust, Grant, Fla., sold to Robert C. Streb Jr., Hilton $179,000
Towns of LeRay and Philadelphia: 233.8 acres, off U.S. Route 11, Gouverneur Quarry Development LLC, Gouverneur, sold to Paula S. Reddick, Pasco, Wash. $0
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 133 Ward St., Erin Rose Young and Peter Dillon Young, Arlington, Va., sold to Dani’el Reed and So Fong Tse, Fort Drum $170,000
Town of Hounsfield: 15.36 acres, 13239 Ridge Road, Nadezhda Laskowski, Watertown, sold to Gus Wessels, Sackets Harbor $212,500
Village of Clayton: 0.43 acres, 210 Cantwell Drive, Brian Lantier and Binita Lantier, Clayton, sold to Lori Fearnside and William Fearnside, Chaumont $68,000
Town of Theresa: 4.84 acres, 27395 Wilson Road, Cindy M. Leeder, Theresa, sold to Giulia DiLeonardo and Kristal DiLeonardo, Watertown, and Sylvia M. Burton, Central Square $254,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 72.9 acres, 33751 County Route 4, Ricardo Pacific, Clayton, Anthony J. Pacific, Wallingford, Conn., Gina M. Bell, Robert Lee, Texas, and Teresa Pacific, Markle, Ind., sold to Frederick Ivey, Clayton $80,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.78 acres, 5657 Renders Lane, Denise Burgen, Rochester, sold to Shannon M. Fitzgerald and Jenna E. Fitzgerald, Fairport $36,000
Town of Hounsfield: 1.37 acres, 20555 Slater Road, Debra L. Bennett, Dexter, Charles E. Pennock Jr., Mannsville, and James S. Pennock, Sackets Harbor, sold to William C. Leepy-Gleason, Parish $170,000
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 26:
Town of Brownville: 0.08 acres, 21925 County Route 59, Sally A. Cote, Dexter and Charles M. Cote, Russell, as trustees of the Sally A. Cote Irrevocable Trust, sold to Paul Scheible and Kathleen Ann Scheible, Sackets Harbor $110,000
Village of Deferiet: 0.74 acres, 44 Riverside Drive, Clayton Improvement Association Ltd., Clayton, sold to Milltown Apartments LLC, Watertown $294,000
Town of Adams: 5.4 acres, 17295 County Route 76, Tina Berkey, Adams Center, sold to Richard L. Maitland, Sackets Harbor $105,000
Town of Theresa: Four parcels: 1) 35.23 acres, County Route 136, 2) 154.9 acres, 36263/267 County Route 136, 3) 59.4 acres, County Route 136, 4) 49 acres, County Route 136, Harley McConnell and Sandra McConnell, Theresa, sold to Mark N. McConnell and Barbara S. McConnell, Theresa $150,000
Town of Theresa: 0.32 acres, 43578 Muskellunge Lake Camp Road, Jean Perrin, Victor, sold to Ray Valentine, Clarence $25,000
Town of Henderson: 2.05 acres, State Route 3 and Bayshore Drive, Michael D. Yonkovig, Henderson Harbor, sold to David A. McCrea, Henderson Harbor $6,672
Village of Glen Park: 0.18 acres, 215 Glen St., Billy J. Greene, Watertown, sold to Lori A. Fleissner, Mission Viego, Calif., as trustee of the Lori Fleissner Living Trust $155,100
Town of Cape Vincent: 0.22 acres, 29117 Wilson Point Circle,Sandra L. Abbott, Clayton, Valerie T. Gathers, Inwood, W.Va., and John A. Abbott, Rome, sold to Charles W. Putnam and Yasmine A. Putnam, Cheshire, Conn. $175,000
Town of Cape Vincent: 1.3 acres, 30545 County Route 4, Christopher Dutcher, Cape Vincent, sold to Joanne Compo, Watertown $80,000
City of Watertown: Three parcels totaling 0.39 acres, 609 Merline Ave., Ann Marie Coryea, Watertown, sold to Jerry Segouin, Dexter $43,000
Village of Carthage: 0.08 acres, 470 S. Clinton St., Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., sold to Tracy A. Strock, LaFargeville $42,500
City of Watertown: 0.24 acres, 1144 Superior St., Scott R. Nortz, Clayton, as referee for Allen Russell and April Russell, sold to Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., Watertown $60,536
City of Watertown: 0.23 acres, 1130 Superior St., Scott R. Nortz, Clayton, as referee for Calvin Henry and Jenine Bowman, sold to Thousand Islands Area Habitat for Humanity Inc., Watertown $104,927
The following property sales were recorded in Jefferson County clerk’s office Sept. 27:
Town of Orleans: 0.34 acres, Collins Landing East, William G. Ott, Barto, Pa., sold to Donna M. Ramzy, Buffalo $1
Town of Alexandria: 0.14 acres, 46724 Malara Way, Barbara J. Gaetano, Wellesley Island, sold to Brian D. Wilcox and Lori J. Wilcox, Theresa $399,000
Town of LeRay: 1.11 acres, 32318 Town Line Road, Ryan O’Connor, Carthage, sold to Bryan A. Susice, Philadelphia $91,670
Town of Orleans: 1.1 acres, 20260 County Route 181, Tim M. Mills and Marcy B. Mills, LaFargeville, sold to Erica L. Suschinski, Watertown $130,000
Town of Clayton: 2 acres, 37638 Deferno Road, Ralph J. Caputo and Sara J. Caputo, Clayton, sold to Ryan Johnson and Shannon Johnson, Clayton $214,000
City of Watertown: 0.1 acre, 548 Jefferson St., South Shore Road Properties LLC, Dexter, sold to Michael Hall and Molly Hall, Watertown $25,000
Town of LeRay: 1.6 acres, 29608 Hall Road, Robert A. Schaefer, Philadelphia, Bruce E. Schaefer, Melbourne, Fla., and George S. Schaefer, Riverview, Fla., sold to Dawn E. Kiechle, Philadelphia $145,500
Town of Brownville: 0.27 acres, 17400 County Route 53, Kelly J. Filkins, Adams Center, sold to Debra Blackwell, Rochester $180,000
City of Watertown: 0.11 acres, 233 Stanton St., Rachel Jones, Sisters, Ore., sold to Jefferson Hostels Inc., Watertown $2,200
Village of Theresa: 0.17 acres, 212 Riverside Ave., John T. O’Driscoll and Lisa Acheson O’Driscoll, Redwood, sold to Matthew Wayne Howard and Sandra Rose Howard, Fort Drum $153,700
City of Watertown: 0.48 acres, 336 S. Pleasant St., Susan J. Kraeger, Brantingham, as referee for Lucy M. Berkman and Charles V. Berkman, sold to Watertown Savings Bank, Watertown $151,842
Town of Wilna: 2.32 acres, 35259 State Route 3, Jefferson Harpole, Southaven, Miss., Maria Anne Bilbro, Southhaven, Miss., Tarasia Kelly Fleming, APO AP, Jefferson Harpole II, Depere, Wis., and Beverly Bell, Horn Lake, Miss., sold to Maria Horeth, Carthage $0
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 22:
Village of Castorland: 4921 State Route 410, David W. Thoma, sold to Catherine M. Easton $100,000
Town of Denmark: Roberts Road, Michael C. Sullivan, sold to Mackenzie J. Scott $11
Village of Lowville: 5656 Maple Ave., John J. Sweeney, sold to Daniel J. Rocker $125,400
Town of Lowville: 5065 Cemetery Road, John R. Schlieder estate, sold to Clyde S. McCray $318,650
Village of Lyons Falls: 4242 Markham St., Michael J. Klossner, sold to Craig J. Rhubart $118,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 23:
Town of Croghan: Toy Town Road, Cory Paczkowski, sold to Zackery S. Devoe $135,000
Town of Pinckney: County Route 194, Betty Benson, sold to Paula Gramer $5,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 24:
Town of Denmark: 10205 State Route 26, Joshua Wellman, sold to Kirk Nathan Thomas $167,000
Town of Diana: 14339 Parks Road, Terry B. Peters, sold to Rodney J. Higgins $11
Town of Diana: 5635 Old State Road, The Darwin R. Morgan estate, sold to Kevin J. Morgan $89,000
Town of Watson: Sperryville Road, The Desi DeBarr Family Trust, sold to Robert K. Boeckman Jr. $40,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 25:
Town of Denmark: East Road, Marilyn Marshall, sold to Aaron Miller $11
Village of Port Leyden: 3105 Canal St., Lawrence Ennis estate, sold to Brett Czepiel $45,000
Town of Leyden: 2968 Canal St., Bessie V. Brown, sold to Christine A. Lombardo $52,500
Village of Lowville: 5550 Shady Ave., Douglas L. Olmstead, sold to Constantine F. DeStefano $145,000
The following property sales were recorded in Lewis County clerk’s office July 26:
Town of Croghan: Effley Falls Road, William M. Gracey, sold to Eric J. Richardson $38,000
Town of Denmark: 11082 State Route 26, Individual 401k Retirement Trust, sold to Leslie A. Frizzell $29,000
Town of Watson: 7532 Kotel Road, Theresa Hinkley, sold to Taylor M. Farney $155,670
Town of Watson: Heller Road, Margaret L. Coombe, sold to Jeffrey Moore $59,000
Town of West Turin: Dolsee Trail, William J. Kelly, sold to Wayne E. Beckingham $85,000
