WATERTOWN — Faced with the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix’s proposed budget includes a more than 8-percent tax increase, 11 layoffs and no funding for city pools and summer parks and recreation programs.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he was briefed on the financial document on Wednesday and he and the City Council will get a copy of the proposed budget on Thursday.
“I’m sure that we’ll make changes,” he said. “This is the city manager’s budget.”
The layoffs consist of four police officers, six Civil Service Employee Association employees and one firefighter. All of those are currently filled positions.
Earlier in the day, Mr. Mix would not divulge specifics about his proposed layoffs. Last week, there were discussions of 18 positions, of which seven were vacant.
The proposed budget would not fund city pools, the city summer playground program or any requested funding for the Thompson Park Zoo, the mayor said.
“We’re looking at all options,” he said.
A public hearing will be held on Monday night. With City Hall closed, the public will get a chance to express their views through an audio hookup to the meeting.
Earlier in the day, Mayor Smith confirmed from an official that the Federal Emergency Management Agency would not give the city financial relief from laying off firefighters under the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER grant.
However, the city can furlough firefighters without being on the hook to pay back the $561,000 grant. For the past week or so, Mr. Mix was trying to find out of FEMA would make the city pay back the loan because the grant has requirements to keep the fire department at the staff level of 67. The staff level is currently 69.
