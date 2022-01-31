Three members of the U.S. House of Representatives will represent the north country if the Legislature’s draft congressional maps released over the weekend become law.
New York lawmakers are preparing to vote this week on new maps delineating the state Senate, Assembly and congressional district lines.
The Legislative Task Force on Demographic Research and Reapportionment is finalizing the Democratic-led Legislature’s version of the new elective boundaries after members of the Independent Redistricting Commission failed to reach a consensus on their final attempt to submit a joint plan.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx; and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers; announced in a joint statement the Legislature is poised to vote on the maps this week.
“As per the New York State Constitution, it becomes the Legislature’s responsibility to consider fair maps that ensure all New Yorkers have equitable representation in their government,” Heastie and Stewart-Cousins said. “That is a duty we take very seriously. Given the expedited nature of the political calendar, we fully expect the Senate and Assembly to consider new fair maps in a timely manner.”
Under the Legislature’s draft maps released Sunday, the 21st Congressional District, with a population of 705,041 people, would retain a bulk of the area’s 563,064 eligible voters, including all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Schoharie, St. Lawrence and Washington counties.
The new district lines would retain the eastern portion of Jefferson County, the northern part of Saratoga County and also pick up some ground in Oswego, Oneida, Otsego, northern Rensselaer and eastern Montgomery counties. All of Herkimer and Schoharie counties would also fall within the 21st District boundaries.
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik’s home in Schuylerville would remain in NY-21, but only by a few miles.
Stefanik and her team declined Monday to comment on the new proposed maps.
The 21st District is expected to remain a strong Republican-favored seat, regardless of the changes. Roughly 60% of the electoral districts within the proposed district lines voted for former President Donald J. Trump in 2020, according to New York data from Redistricting & You.
The 20th Congressional District, centered around the city of Albany and surrounding areas, would extend north to pick up parts of Saratoga and Warren counties currently covered by NY-21.
The easternmost corners of the 21st District, or Jefferson County, would be split in two under the Legislature’s draft plan.
The towns of Antwerp, Champion, Philadelphia, Rutland and Wilna would remain in NY-21, while the remaining towns in the county would become part of the 24th District.
Some of Rep. Stefanik’s competitors in the November election had mixed responses to the proposed lines.
Lonny Koons, a Republican candidate from Carthage, said he opposes gerrymandering in any form and believes that counties should be kept within one district wherever possible.
“If we can’t keep a county whole, we should keep the townships together,” he said.
After reviewing the draft maps, Koons said he doesn’t understand why the 21st District — which he will remain in as a Champion town resident — cuts out Watertown while extending south to pick up the city of Rome under the Legislature’s designs.
“You could keep Rome out and Watertown in — it would keep the numbers almost the same,” he said.
Rome had about 32,000 residents compared to about 25,000 in Watertown as of 2019.
The Legislature’s plans appears to split Fort Drum, with its borders making up a portion of the new district border, with the majority of the base assigned to NY-24. Some training areas remain within the boundaries of the 21st.
The proposed 24th District, with the town of Alexandria at its easternmost border, would stretch far west to include almost all of Oswego County, northern Cayuga and Seneca counties, Wayne County, nearly all of Ontario County, the western side of Yates County, a southwestern corner and northwestern square of Monroe County, northern Wyoming County, Livingston, Orleans and Genesee counties, eastern Erie County and all of Niagara County, to the Niagara River at the western border.
The district is strategically placed to wrap around the city of Rochester and its suburbs, with its thinnest point measuring in at just 3.48 miles between Canandagua Lake and Rushville where it sweeps below the city of Rochester.
Voters within the electoral districts in the proposed NY-24 footprint are expected to be a solid Republican seat, as 60% voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020, according to Redistricting & You data.
Mr. Koons said the decision to split Fort Drum, with most of it no longer in NY-21, may have been done by Democrats in the state Legislature as a way to dig at Rep. Stefanik, who has long called herself “the chief advocate for the 10th Mountain Division.”
“But a majority of the post doesn’t even vote in our district, they send in absentee ballots,” he said. “The only real loss might be losing the ability to say it’s in the district, and you support it.”
The Legislature’s maps will be sent to Gov. Kathleen c. Hochul, who can amend the plans before signing them into law, or veto them altogether.
Republicans have said they are ready to take Democrats to court over maps they expect to be rife with gerrymandering.
Court challenges over the redistricting process have proven difficult to win, redistricting expert Jeffrey M. Wice, adjunct professor and senior fellow at New York Law School, said in a PoliticsNY column Thursday. Wice cited several redistricting cases — including the 2012 challenge over the Senate, and FAIR v. Weprin and Wolpoff v. Cuomo in 1992 — all dismissed in court.
“To succeed, a challenge against this year’s redistricting plans in state courts would have to demonstrate to a court ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ that the plans egregiously violated state constitutional standards,” he wrote.
Mr. Koons pledged to run in whatever district his house in Carthage ends up in. If changes are made and Jefferson County becomes part of the 24th District, Mr. Koons said he would happily run for election there.
Matt Castelli, a frontrunner in the Democratic primary race for NY-21, said the new maps prove there’s more of a need for a candidate who can appeal to voters across the broadened district.
“We need a candidate who has proven they will always put country before party,” he said in a statement Monday.
Mr. Castelli’s campaign confirmed, as he is a resident of the city of Saratoga Springs, he remains a resident of the 21st District under the new map proposals.
“The district lines are what they are,” 21st District Democratic candidate Brigid “Bridie” Farrell said in a statement Monday.
She is unworried as she remains well within the proposed lines to remain a potential challenger of Stefanik’s.
“I am looking forward to running a vigorous and relentless campaign against Elise Stefanik because it’s time for change in the north country,” she said.
