LYME — Rental property owners in the town of Lyme came out Wednesday night to denounce a proposed law that would more strictly regulate short-term vacation rentals.
In a public hearing held at the Three Mile Bay Fire Department, the town board heard input on a draft law that would set a number of limitations and requirements for owners of properties rented “in whole or in part, for a period of less than 30 consecutive days to any person or entity.”
That specifically targets properties rented on services like AirBnB, although it would not impact hotels, motels, inns, campgrounds or other hospitality-based businesses.
According to the draft version of the legislation, short-term rental properties would have a cap placed on the number of vehicles they can have parked on the property as well as restrictions placed on where those vehicles can be parked.
There would be a cap placed on the number of occupants of two per bedroom, plus two for the entire house, and property owners would be required to establish ground rules for noise and behavior in writing.
The rules would be enforced by the town’s zoning and code enforcement officer, or another designated enforcement officer, and property owners found in violation would have to pay a fine of up to $950.
There were no supporters of the law at Wednesday’s meeting, and the attendees who did speak up all said the law was unfair and overreaching.
“I take a huge amount of issue with the entire law; I think it should be scratched,” said Amanda Miller, a real estate agent and short-term rental owner.
Ms. Miller said she was concerned the proposed law included no warnings or appeal process.
“There’s no recourse, there’s no warning, there’s nothing,” she said. “It’s just, ‘Hey, I’ve decided you’ve done wrong, here’s a $950 fine.’ That’s insane.”
Rick A. Hathaway, a rental property owner in the town, said the law’s occupancy restrictions were a major concern. He explained many waterfront homes used for short-term rentals have bunkrooms, with space to sleep seven or eight people in a large upstairs bedroom.
“You might have a bedroom that is essentially 20 by 30 feet, taking up most of the upstairs of a waterfront home, that would be limited by this law to sleeping two people, when it in fact has seven twin beds,” he said.
This isn’t the first time the town has tried to regulate short-term rentals. After hearing numerous complaints related to short-term rentals in 2019, the town board introduced a law that would require special permits for short-term rentals, prohibit any new rentals for properties not occupied by the owner and also would implement some operational restrictions.
After hearing nearly 30 comments, mostly negative, at the public hearing for that law in 2019, the town opted to create a short-term rental committee, tasked with drafting legislation that would balance the needs of the town’s residents with the needs of rental property owners.
“We did some really diligent work and tried to be very thoughtful in proposing any legislation to the town,” said Mr. Hathaway, who is the committee chairman.
Mr. Hathaway said he personally doesn’t believe that any legislation is necessary, but he and the other members of the committee are committed to establishing a reasonable law that takes everyone into account.
Mr. Hathaway said the committee decided the best course of action was to establish a permitting process and a short-term rental association that rental owners would be required to join. The association would then oversee the management and application of any regulations.
Mr. Hathaway said he believes that’s a better approach than directing a town representative to enforce the law, because it would establish a self-regulating body that doesn’t cost the town money.
“It doesn’t designate one person with all the power, which is one of the issues I had with the current proposed legislation, and it lets those owners gain from the community experience of all the people who have already done short-term rentals in the area,” he said.
Town of Lyme Supervisor Scott G. Aubertine said, after hearing all the input Wednesday, the town did not move forward with voting on the proposed law. He said the town is currently moving through the process to bring the short-term rental committee’s legislation to a hearing and a vote, but ultimately he would prefer to see a combination of the two laws.
“I can see some sections of the proposed law that really don’t need to be there, and I can see some sections of the law proposed by the short-term rental committee that we just can’t abide by legally,” he said.
Mr. Aubertine said the short-term rental committee’s proposed law will come to a public hearing within the next month or so, and the compromise legislation he is drafting will have to go through the entire legislative process before it can be presented to the public.
“We’ll have to go through the whole process again, send it to the attorney, send it to county planning for their review, have another hearing,” he said. “It’ll take a couple months.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.