WATERTOWN — City Council members are delving into the proposed $56.5 million budget that was delivered to their homes in FedEx boxes on Friday.
The city manager’s proposed budget will be released to the public and news outlets on Monday.
At his first look at the financial document, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said the proposed budget includes 24 new positions, lots of infrastructure projects, $3 million for the maintenance and cleanup of Thompson Park and $1 million for Zoo New York, the facility in the city-owned historic park.
The city will use the other half of the city’s $22 million American Rescue Plan Act money and another $8 million in federal money to pay for those items.
While the city has a one-year influx of cash from the federal relief package, the city needs to complete projects, but the mayor warned the city cannot “over extend itself” five and 10 years down the road.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey was just starting to go through the 389-page proposed budget on Saturday morning.
“The book is open,” he said. “I’m interested in getting into it.”
Better-performing sales tax and hydroelectric revenues are also helping the city with its bright financial picture, he said.
The new positions include five firefighters being covered by a federal grant, five positions in the police department, a deputy comptroller, a couple of new engineers, a city planner, a secretary in the codes office and public works employees.
Councilman Hickey said the city is bringing city employee positions back in line from before “the-slash-and-burn” years of laying off workers.
Under the tentative budget, the tax rate is down 1.74%. The tax levy increases 2.11%, or just above the state’s tax cap of 2%, Councilman Hickey said.
The total taxable assessed valuation increased to keep property taxes down, the mayor said.
There are already 34 city projects underway. The spending plan adds 68 more projects.
“There are a lot of projects, definitely a lot there,” Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said.
The zoo funding would support its first phase of improvements, which would include an adventure park, a new entrance, welcome center and new exhibits.
The Thompson Park funds would appropriate money for a master plan and any new amenities proposed in the master plan.
Mayor Smith warned that the city has to be financially smart about how it handles its pocket book in the years to come, adding that the city will be losing millions of dollars in hydro revenues from a contract with National Grid ending in 2029.
“You want to stabilize taxes and not over extend yourself,” he said.
He also credited former Mayor Joseph M. Butler and previous council members for being financially conservative so that the city can take advantage of the current situation.
Like they do every year, council members are expected to schedule a series of budget sessions to discuss the financial document in May.
