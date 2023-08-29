Rafael Rondon at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, wearing a hood stolen from the Senate chamber, while Maryann Mooney-Rondon has a stolen hood satchel over her left shoulder. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — Federal prosecutors are recommending that a Watertown woman serve nearly four years in federal prison and her son serve a sentence of more than four years for their actions in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 57, was found guilty in March at a bench trial in U.S. District Court, Washington, D.C., of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting the theft of government property. Her son, Rafael Rondon, 25, pleaded guilty in the same court in December to obstruction of an official proceeding.

