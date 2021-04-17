WATERTOWN — The city is asking for help in its efforts to change its 60-year zoning laws.
City officials want to get input from residents, business owners and other stakeholders to participate in a survey to share ideas and feedback regarding the development of a new zoning ordinance.
The online survey opened on Friday and will be available through May 17.
The city is updating its 60-year-old zoning laws to make them easier to use, to bring them in line with modern standards and practices, and to help implement the objectives identified in the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in 2019.
Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson, a member of the city’s rezoning committee, said the city hopes to get as many people to respond to the survey as possible.
“We really want the public to help because the better it will be in the long run,” he said.
The goal of the survey is to get the public to comment on selecting the classification of buildings in specific zoning districts, he explained. Zoning is an essential tool to stimulate economic development and ensure it fits the vision, needs, and character of the community.
To participate in the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WatertownZoning.
To learn more about the rezoning efforts, visit the project website at https://www.watertownzoningupdate.com/
This survey will be the first of several opportunities for the public to engage in the process of forming the new zoning ordinance. To receive regular updates on the project, members of the public may subscribe to the project mailing list at https://www.watertownzoningupdate.com/contact.
Last year, the City Council agreed to hire Saratoga Springs consultant, Elan Planning, to help the city rewrite its antiquated zoning document.
It’s the first time that the city is making major changes to its zoning laws. The existing zoning ordinance has undergone numerous smaller amendments in the decades since it was originally adopted, usually precipitated by a particular section of the code presenting an obstacle to development.
The zoning ordinance project will be entirely funded with $148,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
The new zoning document will be the main tool to implement the city’s first comprehensive plan.
