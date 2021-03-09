WATERTOWN — The public will now have the next two weeks to respond to the city’s draft police reform plan.
For about 30 minutes on Monday night, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue outlined the 16-page report after the city held two recent virtual meetings with the public to discuss concerns with the city’s plan.
Mr. Mix also met three times with a group of “stakeholders” — representatives from the police, district attorney’s office, the public defender’s office and mental health officials — in recent weeks.
Mr. Mix warned some of the things the city will do as the result of police reform “will not be cheap.”
The following eight recommendations are included in the draft plan: a Community Advisory Board should be established for the purpose of encouraging public outreach and giving advice and community perspective to the police department, particularly with younger people and people of color; the board could consider starting a Police Appreciation Day; implicit bias, diversity and de-escalation training should be provided to all officers; staffing should be increased by four officers. Council cut four police recruits during budget deliberations last year.
In addition, programs should be put in place to help with officer mental and physical wellness and well-being; every possible effort should be made to increase the diversity of the department; body-worn and dashboard cameras should be acquired and used. It’s been a goal of the city to purchase those kinds of cameras but funding issues have delayed them, Mr. Mix said; crisis intervention training should be taken by a minimum of 25% of the officers; and the police department should work closely with the county Community Services Department to implement virtual mental health response and mental health law enforcement referral systems.
Council members said they were impressed with the draft report.
“Great job,” Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo said.
During the 30-minute discussion, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he doesn’t believe that everyone has an “implicit bias,” saying that his children are half Hispanic and he hasn’t seen issues that have occurred involving them.
“I just don’t buy it,” he said.
But Chief Donoghue said that implicit bias, de-escalation, as well as body and dash board cameras are the “three big issues” that are pushing police reform by the state following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police last year.
By the end of the month, all of his officers will have received training in de-escalation, he said, adding that the city police department is an accredited agency, so some of that training has been implemented for several years.
Council members are slated to vote on the police reform plan March 29. It must be sent off to the state by April 1.
Councilwoman Compo asked what happens after the report is approved by council and then sent to the state. Mr. Mix said he had “no information” about that from the state.
